‘Freedom and democracy are under attack’: Biden targets Trump in State of the Union address

US president Joe Biden arrives for his third State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington. Photograph: EPA

US president Joe Biden repeatedly took aim at Donald Trump in his State of the Union address on Thursday, offering a pointed preview of the general election in November.

The overall tone of Mr Biden’s speech, which marked his last State of the Union address before November, was strikingly combative, while hopeful. Mr Biden repeatedly invoked Mr Trump by derisively referring to “my predecessor” as he criticised the former president’s views on everything from foreign policy to immigration reform.

Mr Biden’s most significant announcement came toward the end of his roughly hour-long speech, when he confirmed a new US mission to deliver aid to Gaza, stating the US military would establish a “temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza” capable of receiving large shipments of water, food and medicine.

Mr Biden pledged the mission will not involve deploying American troops on the ground and would facilitate a significant infusion of supplies into Gaza.

While reiterating his belief in Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas, the president condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes.

“To Israel, I say this: humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip. Protecting and saving innocent lives has to be priority,” Mr Biden said. “As we look to the future, the only real solution to the situation is a two-state solution over time.”

Opening his remarks with a robust defence of US allies abroad, Mr Biden called on Congress to approve more funding for Ukraine amid its war against Russia and condemned Mr Trump’s recent comments about Nato.

Mr Biden compared this moment to 1941, when the United States stood on the precipice of entering the second World War, and he repeatedly reminded Americans that “history is watching” how the nation will react to the crises unfolding around the world. As he reflected on the deadly violence seen at the Capitol on January 6th, Mr Biden warned democracy faces a fundamental threat.

[ State of the union: ‘Sleepy Joe’ nowhere in evidence as canny, well-versed Biden outlines vision in blistering speech ]

“Not since President Lincoln and the civil war have our freedom and democracy been under assault at home as they are today,” Mr Biden said. “What makes our moment rare is freedom and democracy are under attack both at home and overseas at the very same time.”

Mr Biden then accused Mr Trump of “bowing down” to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, after the former president said he would allow Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to Nato nations that fail to make sufficient financial contributions to the alliance.

“It’s dangerous and it’s unacceptable,” Mr Biden said. “My message to President Putin, who I’ve known for a long time, is simple. We will not walk away. We will not bow down. I will not bow down.”

Republican members of Congress, who were seated in the House chamber as Mr Biden delivered his remarks, occasionally lashed out against the criticism of Mr Trump. Early in his speech, Mr Biden said: “My predecessor failed the most basic presidential duty that he owes to the American people: the duty to care. I think that’s unforgivable.”

One unidentified member of Congress responded to the remark by yelling: “Lies!”

Mr Biden later directly engaged with Republican members on the issue of immigration, attacking them over blocking the bipartisan border and national security deal that stalled in the Senate last month. As Mr Biden blamed Mr Trump for impeding the Bill’s passage by instructing members to oppose it, Republicans began yelling at him.

In a tense moment, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a hard-right Republican of Georgia, implored Mr Biden to say the name of Laken Riley, a Georgia college student who was murdered by an undocumented immigrant.

Ms Greene had handed Mr Biden a button bearing Ms Riley’s name as he walked into the chamber, and the president held the button up as he said her name, although he appeared to mispronounce her first name.

Mr Biden then expressed his condolences to Ms Riley’s parents and emphasised the need to “change the dynamic at the border”, saying: “I would respectfully suggest my Republican friends owe it to the American people [to] get this Bill done. We need to act now.”

Even as he clashed with Republicans, Mr Biden made a point to paint a vision of his potential second term. He noted that one of first lady Jill Biden’s guests at the State of the Union address was Kate Cox, a Texas woman who was forced to flee her home state after courts rejected her pleas to access abortion care.

“If you, the American people, send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you: I will restore Roe v Wade as the law of the land again,” Mr Biden said to loud applause from Democratic lawmakers in the chamber.

Mr Biden went on to outline other campaign promises – including protecting social security and Medicare, banning assault weapons and capping the cost of prescription drugs. Faced with an underwater approval rating and widespread concerns over his age of 81, Mr Biden did not waste the opportunity to contrast his vision for the country with that of Mr Trump.

“I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while,” Mr Biden said, prompting laughter from the audience. “My fellow Americans – the issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are, it’s how old are our ideas? Hate, anger, revenge, retribution are the oldest of ideas. But you can’t lead America with ancient ideas that only take us back. To lead America, the land of possibilities, you need a vision for the future and what can and should be done. Tonight you’ve heard mine.”

As America braces for a long general election season that is expected to be bitterly fought and closely contested, Mr Biden has eight months to sell voters on that vision. – Guardian