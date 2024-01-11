Threat made against judge as Donald Trump fraud trial concludes in New York

Former US president Donald Trump sits in New York State Supreme Court during his civil fraud trial on January 11th in New York City. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty

Security was bolstered at a New York court where former US president Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial was set to conclude on Thursday after a threat was made against the judge overseeing the case, a court spokesperson said.

The unspecified threat was made against justice Arthur Engoron, who has been a frequent target of Mr Trump’s criticism throughout the months-long trial, court spokesperson Al Baker said.

A spokesperson for Nassau County, the suburban county where the judge lives, said police responded to a security incident at a residence at 10.30am Irish time on Thursday without providing further details. The New York Times reported that county authorities responded to a bomb threat at the judge’s house.

Mr Trump has chafed at Mr Engoron’s management of the trial from the beginning, when the judge issued a gag order barring him from disparaging court staff. He has been fined $15,000 total for twice violating the order.

The state is seeking nearly $370 million in penalties from the former US president for overstating his net worth to banks.

The lawsuit by New York attorney general Letitia James alleges Mr Trump and his associates inflated the value of his assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan terms and other financial benefits for more than a decade.

Judge Arthur Engoron. Photograph: Jefferson Siegel/The New York Times

Mr Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge sitting president Joe Biden in this year’s US election, has denied wrongdoing and said the case is a political witch hunt. He has complained that the trial is interfering with his campaign but has used occasional court appearances to rally support with inflammatory remarks to news cameras assembled outside.

On Wednesday, Mr Engoron denied Mr Trump’s bid to deliver his own closing arguments on Wednesday after the former president would not accept ground rules barring him from making a “campaign speech”.

Mr Trump has criticised the trial as a “witch hunt” and complained that he was not being allowed to make his case.

“I really have no rights,” Mr Trump said as he arrived at the court. “We’ll see whether or not the judge allows me to speak.”

Republican voters in Iowa and New Hampshire will be the first to decide their preferred nominee this month in contests that are seen as bellwethers for the wider race.

The lawsuit is on of many legal troubles Mr Trump faces, though none have diminished his commanding lead over party rivals.

Mr Engoron presided over the trial in Manhattan and will issue a verdict at a later date without a jury. He found Mr Trump liable for fraud in September, leaving the trial to focus largely on how much money Trump should surrender as ill-gotten gains.

Mr Trump has appealed Mr Engoron’s prior order and is almost certain to appeal any verdict against him, which could delay a final judgment for many months to a year or more.

Throughout trial, the state’s lawyers sought to show that Mr Trump consistently overvalued many of the towers, golf clubs and other assets that burnished his reputation as a business mogul before he entered politics.

During defiant and meandering testimony in November, Mr Trump defended the valuations of his properties, boasted of his business acumen and accused Ms James and Mr Engoron of being political partisans.

The trial featured a tense face-to-face reunion between Mr Trump and his onetime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who had not seen his former boss in person since their acrimonious break five years ago. Mr Cohen said Mr Trump directed him to change asset values on his financial statements to arrive at whatever arbitrary net worth he desired.

Mr Trump’s lawyers said Mr Cohen lacked credibility because of his past felony convictions and open animosity toward Mr Trump. That was the basis for one of their several bids for an immediate verdict in their favour, all of which Mr Engoron denied.

Mr Trump’s adult children Donald jnr, Eric and Ivanka, also testified, saying they had little or no involvement in preparing their father’s financial statements while running the Trump Organisation. All three have denied wrongdoing.

Unlike her brothers, Ivanka is not a defendant.

Mr Trump faces four potential criminal trials this year. He has been charged in Washington and Georgia for his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss, in Florida for his handling of classified documents, and in New York for hush money he paid to a porn star.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty in all those cases. – Reuters

