US actor Charlie Sheen assaulted in Los Angeles, woman arrested, police say

A woman has been arrested after former Two And A Half Men star Charlie Sheen was assaulted in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles county sheriff’s department has said.

The attack happened on Wednesday at about 1pm, after the US authorities were called to reports of battery and a disturbance.

“Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault,” it was confirmed.

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary.

The US authorities said Ms Schrock will appear in court in Los Angeles on Friday.

A representative for Mr Sheen has been contacted for comment. – PA