‘Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain’: Trump legal team grill former lawyer Michael Cohen in hush-money trial

Michael Cohen (centre), one-time personal lawyer to former US president Donald Trump, leaves his apartment building en route to Manhattan Criminal Court on May 16th in New York City. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty

Donald Trump’s lawyers resumed their cross-examination of the Republican presidential candidate’s ex-fixer Michael Cohen on Thursday, aiming to undermine his testimony that Mr Trump was intimately involved in buying an adult film star’s silence over an alleged sexual encounter.

Mr Cohen (57) who served as the former US president’s personal lawyer for over a decade, testified this week that Mr Trump ordered him to pay Stormy Daniels $130,000 (€119,000) in 2016 to protect Mr Trump’s presidential campaign.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies having a sexual encounter. The New York City case, one of four criminal prosecutions he faces, may be the only one with a jury verdict before his November 5th election rematch with current president Joe Biden.

Testifying at the first criminal trial of a US president past or present, Mr Cohen said he and Mr Trump discussed a plan to reimburse Mr Cohen for the payout through a series of bogus invoices for legal fees. Their chats included one in the White House Oval Office when Mr Trump was president in 2017, Mr Cohen said.

In about two hours of cross-examination on Tuesday, defence lawyer Todd Blanche sought to portray the prosecution’s star witness as a serial liar falsely implicating his former boss to exact revenge and make money off his books and podcasts featuring anti-Trump invective.

Mr Blanche used Mr Cohen’s own words to paint him as unreliably biased against Mr Trump, noting that Mr Cohen had called Mr Trump a “dictator douchebag”, “boorish cartoon misogynist” and “Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain” on podcasts and in social media posts.

“He didn’t deliver any hammer blows,” George Grasso, a retired New York state judge who has been attending the trial, said of Mr Blanche’s questioning of Mr Cohen. “If the case were to end right now, I think that they have enough evidence on the record to justify a finding by this jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Donald Trump is guilty.”

Mr Trump (77) faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York and has pleaded not guilty also in the three other cases he faces. He characterises all four as an attempt to interfere with his campaign to take back the White House.

Prominent Republican officeholders have attended the trial in a show of support. On Thursday, several members of the US House of Representatives, including Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, stood behind Mr Trump outside the courtroom as he repeated complaints that the trial was a waste of public resources.

Mr Trump has argued that his monthly payments to Mr Cohen throughout 2017 were for his work as his personal lawyer to the president, meaning there was nothing improper about the word “retainer” being written on the checks Mr Trump signed.

Former US president Donald Trump (centre) in court on Thursday. Photograph: Victor J Blue/Pool/AFP via Getty

Prosecutors say the reimbursement payments were falsely labelled as legal expenses in the Trump Organisation’s records to conceal the Daniels pay-off, which they say violated US election campaign finance law.

Mr Cohen is the 20th and final witness to be called to testify by prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office at the trial, which began on April 15 in New York state criminal court.

Mr Blanche told Justice Juan Merchan on Tuesday that he expects his cross-examination of Mr Cohen to last most of Thursday, meaning the defence would have the opportunity to call its own witnesses when the trial resumes next week. Blanche said outside the jury’s presence that Mr Trump had yet to decide whether to testify.

Mr Cohen carries significant baggage as a witness. He pleaded guilty to federal crimes in 2018 for offences related to the Daniels payment and lying to Congress during an investigation into Mr Trump’s Russia ties. He told jurors on Tuesday he lied repeatedly to journalists and others about the Daniels scandal.

But he answered most of Mr Blanche’s questions on Tuesday directly and sometimes subverted their intent, such as when he admitted that he previously admired Mr Trump but likened it to being in a cult.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told jurors in his April 22nd opening statement that Cohen’s testimony would be corroborated by other evidence. So far, that has included tabloid publisher David Pecker’s testimony that he agreed at an August 2015 meeting with Mr Trump and Mr Cohen to be the campaign’s “eyes and ears” for women seeking to sell unflattering stories.

Jurors have also seen a former Trump Organisation executive’s handwritten notes outlining Mr Cohen’s reimbursements and heard a surreptitious recording Mr Cohen made of Mr Trump seeming to discuss a hush-money payment Mr Pecker’s company made to another woman. – Reuters

