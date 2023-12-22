Rudy Giuliani owes up to $500m, according to bankruptcy documents

Rudy Giuliani said he has as many as 49 creditors and owes between $100 million and $500 million. His assets are estimated at between $1 million and $10 million. Photograph: Jose Luis Magana/AP

Paperwork submitted in Rudy Giuliani’s filing for bankruptcy protection reveal the daunting extent of debts faced by the former New York mayor turned Trump lawyer. It is a mountain added to this week by a $148 million (€134m) award to two former Georgia election workers.

Giuliani (79), claimed Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss were involved in electoral fraud as part of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in 2020.

His claims were debunked and the women sued for defamation. Their award was determined last week, a decision Mr Giuliani called “absurd”. This week a judge said the women could collect immediately. Freeman and Moss also sued Mr Giuliani again, to stop him repeating his claims.

The $148 million award was included in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing made by Mr Giuliani in the southern district of New York on Thursday.

Other sums over $1 million were also listed.

They include claims from Daniel Gill, a New York man who last year slapped Giuliani on the back and asked, “What’s up, scumbag?” and was subsequently charged with assault, who has sued for $2 million this year.

Davidoff, Hutcher & Citron, a law firm, claims $1.36 million. That suit, over unpaid fees, was lodged by Robert Costello, Mr Giuliani’s long-time lawyer, in September.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss outside a district courthouse in Washington on December 15th after a jury ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay $148 million in damages to the two Fulton County election workers. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Other claims were listed as “unknown”. Among them is a claim from Noelle Dunphy – a former associate who sued Mr Giuliani in May for $10 million, alleging “abuses of power, wide-ranging sexual assault and harassment, wage theft and other misconduct”. Another claim is from Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, who sued in September, alleging “total annihilation” of his digital privacy through attempts to tie his legal and personal problems to his father, through claims about a hard drive and laptop computer.

Claims from the voting machine companies Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, in lawsuits over false allegations of electoral fraud, are also listed as “unknown”.

Other claimants listed in the five-page filing are: Eric Coomer, a Dominion employee (for an unknown sum); BST & Co, New York accountants ($10,000); the Internal Revenue Service (income tax claims at $521,345 and $202,887); Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, a law firm Mr Giuliani hired in 2021 after the FBI raided his apartment ($387,859.98); Momentum Telecom ($30,000); and the New York state department of taxation and finance ($204,346 and $61,340).

In other paperwork, Mr Giuliani said he had as many as 49 creditors and owed between $100 million and $500 million. His assets were estimated at between $1 million and $10 million.

Mr Giuliani’s spokesperson and adviser, Ted Goodman, said: “The filing should be a surprise to no one. No person could have reasonably believed that mayor Rudy Giuliani would be able to pay such a high punitive amount” as awarded in the Georgia defamation case.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Goodman added, “will afford Mayor Giuliani the opportunity and time to pursue an appeal, while providing transparency for his finances under the supervision of the bankruptcy court, to ensure all creditors are treated equally and fairly throughout the process”.

David Axelrod, a former aide to Barack Obama turned political commentator, tweeted: “Giuliani files for bankruptcy protection but there is no escape from MORAL bankruptcy, which will be his lasting legacy.” – Guardian