Grocery chain that sells eastern European produce nears €100m in revenue

The Polonez store in the Ilac Centre, Dublin. The firm behind the brand has recorded pretax profit of €3.5m. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

One of Ireland’s most recognisable eastern European-inspired supermarket chains took in nearly €100 million in revenue last year, filings from its parent company show.

The company behind the Polonez grocery stores also reported a pretax profit of more than €3.5 million at the end of its financial year in August 2025.

Tempside Limited’s revenue of €98.3 million last year was a 14 per cent rise on 2024. The company attributed the increase to organic growth, new store openings and increased wholesale activity.

Wholesale sales accounted for 19.8 per cent of its revenue, up 4 per cent year-on-year , with the remaining income coming from Polonez shop sales.

The company operated 41 Polonez-branded stores across the Republic last year. Twenty-two are in Dublin. Four outlets opened in 2025.

The retailer also owns five stores in Northern Ireland, with 4.3 per cent of its revenue coming from these outlets last year.

Tempside Ltd’s pretax profit of €3.51 million represented a decrease of €206,800 from 2024. This “was mainly due to higher operating costs associated with new store openings, payroll, energy, distribution and other inflationary cost pressures”, the directors’ report said.

The report, signed by owner Adrian Rezmerita, said “the company’s niche market helped to minimise the impact from competitors”.

There are about 110,000 people with Polish citizenship living in Ireland, according to 2022 census data. Just over 17,000 are dual Irish and Polish citizens. This represents the largest ethnic minority in the State.

Romanian and Lithuanian nationals accounted for the fourth and fifth largest non-Irish ethnic groups in the country, with 43,000 and 31,000 resident citizens respectively.

Rezmerita wrote that “the company leverages its multicultural heritage to serve both the eastern European community and the broader Irish consumer base”.

It supplies “over 6,000 eastern European products, delivered from over 150 suppliers from Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Moldova, Ukraine, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Spain, etc”, its website says.

The company opened its first store in Naas, Co Kildare, in 2003 and was one of the first Polish grocery stores in Ireland. It employed an average of 455 people during 2025, an increase of 70 from 2024, the company’s filings show.

Eighty employees worked in administrative positions, with 375 people working in retail roles. The company paid just over €12.8 million in wages last year – including Rezmerita’s salary, which was €75,487, a near-€18,000 pay cut when compared with the previous year.

Polonez was contacted for comment.