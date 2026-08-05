Green energy call on BOC Gases owner wins investor support

Shareholders supported a call on Linde to boost its use of green energy. File image. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

Shareholders controlling more than 13 per cent of Irish-based multinational Linde backed a call on the industrial gas giant to boost green energy use, figures show.

Investor NorthStar Asset Management called on Linde, owner of BOC Gases Ireland, to set a clear renewables strategy in a motion tabled at the group’s annual general meeting in London.

Shareholders controlling 13.05 per cent of the New York-listed multinational voted for the motion, despite board opposition to the call, according to results released since the meeting.

NorthStar welcomed the news. “When 13 per cent of shareholders vote against the board on this resolution, we interpret this as investors are saying they cannot properly evaluate this company’s risk without knowing how it plans to secure the power its business runs on,” said Madison Krieger, NorthStar’s activism and research impact analyst.

Action Speaks Louder (ASL), a group that scrutinises how companies adhere to pledges on issues including the climate, argued that the 13 per cent vote was “significant” against a background of growing plc board opposition to environmental and social governance proposals.

Linde’s operations consume 42.5 million megawatt hours of electricity a year, more than total Irish consumption, across operations that span 80 countries.

NorthStar asked Linde to establish criteria guiding future procurement of renewable energy across its businesses and regions, describe processes for guiding future long and short-term renewable energy targets and say how it will implement those policies.

Supporters included Nordic and European pension funds, AP2, Storebrand, Kommunal Landspensjonskasse, Lannebo and Ircantec. Swiss proxy adviser, the Ethos Foundation, recommended that members voted for the motion.

After the motion was tabled in June, Linde announced deals to buy electricity direct from renewable plants in Spain, Greece, South Africa and India through power purchase agreements.

ASL said this was a welcome move, but noted that the deals covered just 1.5 per cent of Linde’s 2025 electricity use. Campaign lead Liv Simpliciano argued that the shareholder vote “sends a signal that Linde cannot ignore”.

In an era of volatile energy markets and increasing competition for clean power, investors should be able to assess for themselves how one of the world’s biggest electricity users manages those risks, she said.

ShareAction, which urged support for the NorthStar call, also dubbed the vote a “clear signal” to Linde to disclose its green energy procurement strategy.

“Recent volatility in global energy markets has once again highlighted the risks to fossil fuel dependence for energy-intensive companies like Linde,” senior campaign manager Jackie Garton said.

“The companies that fail to prepare risk leaving their operations and investors more exposed to future shocks.”

Linde has said its “public disclosures provide transparent information needed by our shareholders and other stakeholders to understand the scope of these activities, including our policies and frameworks relating to renewable energy”.