Fumigation against the Aedes aegypti mosquito, a vector of the dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya viruses in Guatemala. Photograph: Johan Ordonez/AFP/Getty Images

French drugmaker Valneva said on Friday the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Chikungunya single-dose vaccine in individuals aged 18 and above.

The company said it plans to start selling the IXCHIQ vaccine in the U.S. early next year.

“Continued approval for this indication is contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies”, Valneva said. - Reuters

