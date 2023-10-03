Republican Matt Gaetz files motion to oust House speaker Kevin McCarthy

The speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy is facing a bid to oust him less than a year after being elected to the role.

On Monday night a right-wing member of his own Republican Party Matt Gaetz tabled a motion for him to vacate the position.

Under the rules of the House there will now likely to be essentially a vote of no confidence in Mr McCarthy within the next 48 hours, although the speaker could seek to use procedural measures to put off the move.

There have been tensions between the two men for some time. However the situation worsened after the speaker, with the help of opposition Democrats, passed a temporary funding bill on Saturday to keep open the US government.

Today I’m filing a motion to vacate against @SpeakerMcCarthy. pic.twitter.com/voGdX1Ky67 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 2, 2023

The move was opposed by some on the hard right of the Republican Party who had been pressing for deep spending cuts.

Rule changes adopted by Mr McCarthy in January to secure backing from the right of his parliamentary party in the House for election to the speaker’s position meant that just one member could put forward a motion to vacate.

The deal agreed on Saturday averted a threatened shutdown of the US government. However, it left out the provision of about $6 billion in planned funding for Ukraine which is opposed by an increasing number on the right of the Republican Party.

In a speech in the House on Monday Mr Gaetz accused Mr McCarthy of striking a secret deal with the White House to include new Ukraine funding as part of separate legislation.

Mr McCarthy denied there was any side deal in place with US president Joe Biden who backs the continuation of funding for Ukraine in its battle against invading Russian forces.

Bring it on. — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) October 2, 2023

After filing the resolution to vacate, Mr Gaetz said: “If he’s able to stay in power, it will be him working for the Democrats, continuing to do their bidding. So this is a revealing exercise, and I think it will show the country who’s really in charge.”

Mr McCarthy responded to the motion of no confidence with a defiant post on social media.

“Bring it on”, he wrote on “X”, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Democrats will now have to decide whether to support Mr McCarthy to continue in the role – a move that would further antagonise right wing Republicans – or join forces with Mr Gaetz to bring him down.