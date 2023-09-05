US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, the White House has said.

US president Joe Biden tested negative for the condition, his official spokeswoman said on Monday night.

The White House said that Ms Biden was currently experiencing only mild symptoms. It said she would remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The First Lady had spent the long Labour Day holiday weekend with her husband.

The White House said that following the First Lady’s positive test for Covid-19, the president was administered a test for the condition on Monday evening.

“The president tested negative. The president will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” the White House said.

Jill Biden previously tested positive for Covid-19 in August 2022. The president had a positive case in July 2022.

The president is scheduled to leave on Thursday for a visit to the Group of 20 summit in India.

The president and the First Lady travelled together on Saturday to Florida to see the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia last week.

They then went to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware where they spent part of the weekend at their beach house.