Larry Goodman’s ABP group announces €28.5m Scottish investment

Larry Goodman, whose ABP group has invested €28.5m in upgrading one of its Scottish plants. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Group (ABP) has announced a £24.5 million (€28.5 million) upgrade of its beef processing facility in Perth, Scotland.

The investment includes a 2,800sq m extension, along with significant refurbishment and upgrades to meat production and maturation areas, storage areas and staff facilities. The development has created 80 new jobs.

Bob Carnell, managing director of ABP’s UK division, said the plant had been “transformed into one of the most modern and advanced of its kind in the UK, and it will play a significant role as we develop further opportunities for Scottish red meat products in the retail and food service sectors throughout Scotland, across the UK and in export markets”.

ABP has two other sites in Scotland, located at Bridge of Allan and Queenslie near Glasgow, both of which were acquired from Scotbeef last year. The company now employs 836 people in Scotland and works with 2,200 Scottish farmers.

ABP Food Group employs more than 13,000 people, has processing facilities in nine countries and generates a turnover of €5 billion.