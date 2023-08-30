Giuliani liable for defaming Georgia election workers, judge rules

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani. The judge found that he had refused to comply with a process for producing records, known as discovery, and rejected Mr Giuliani's argument that the election workers had used the lawsuit to harass him. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani is liable for defaming two Georgia election workers who were the target of vote-rigging conspiracy accusations following the 2020 US presidential election, a US judge in Washington ruled on Wednesday.

US district judge Beryl Howell issued the order as a sanction against Mr Giuliani for failing to turn over electronic records sought by the two Fulton County election workers, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, in the case.

The judge found that Mr Giuliani had refused to comply with a process for producing records, known as discovery, and rejected the former New York mayor’s argument that the election workers had used the lawsuit to harass him.

“Donning a cloak of victimisation may play well on a public stage to certain audiences, but in a court of law this performance has served only to subvert the normal process of discovery in a straightforward defamation case,” the judge wrote in her order.

Lawyers for Mr Giuliani and the election workers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss after being awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal by US President Joe Biden in January. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA

Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Mr Giuliani, called the ruling a “prime example of the weaponisation of the justice system, where the process is the punishment”.

Mr Giuliani argued in court filings that he had sought to turn over records, but faced several obstacles, including having his phone seized by federal agents in 2021.

Mr Giuliani is also facing criminal charges in Georgia’s Fulton County for allegedly aidingthen-president Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his election loss in the state, including by making false claims about Ms Moss and Ms Freeman. Mr Giuliani has called that indictment a “travesty”.

The judge’s order means Mr Giuliani will have to pay damages for spreading false claims that Moss and Freeman secretly processed and counted batches of illegal ballots at a Georgia arena used to tabulate votes following the 2020 election. The pair said they received death threats and harassment after Mr Giuliani identified them by name and likened them to drug dealers.

Mr Giuliani previously admitted that his statements were false and damaged Ms Moss and Ms Freeman’s reputations, but left open the possibility of challenging the claims on appeal.

Mr Giuliani will now face a civil trial in federal court in Washington to determine how much he will have to pay.

Ms Moss and Ms Freeman settled defamation claims against far-right news outlet One America News Network last year. – Reuters

