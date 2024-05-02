Dublin firefighter charged with rape on St Patrick’s weekend in Boston back in court

Dublin firefighter Terence Crosbie has been further remanded in custody in Boston. Photograph: X

The Dublin firefighter charged with rape on the St Patrick’s Day weekend in Boston has been further remanded in custody in advance of a “probable cause” hearing of the allegations against him early next month.

At the motion hearing in Boston Municipal Court, Terence Crosbie’s attorney Daniel Reilly argued for additional evidence from the bar and hotel the defendant andplaintiff frequented before and during the alleged assault.

Mr Reilly said while he received some video surveillance evidence from the prosecution late Tuesday night, he was requesting additional video from the Omni Parker House and The Black Rose as well as information about the staff at establishments.

The Black Rose is large landmark bar in downtown Boston famous for their St Patrick’s Day celebrations. The Omni Parker House is a historic hotel not far from the bar.

READ MORE

[ Dublin fire brigade member charged with Boston rape further held on $100,000 cash bail order ]

As previously reported in The Irish Times, Mr Crosbie flew into Boston with other members of the Dublin Fire Brigade on Thursday, March 14th for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the city. The complainant reported her assault to Boston police officers at Massachusetts General Hospital the following morning.

Mr Reilly said he was seeking a more extensive timeline of video evidence in addition to the names of the employees who worked at both establishments on Thursday and Friday.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Murphy questioned the defence’s request, particularly the request for employee information. “Why is it relevant who was working at the hours that neither party was there?” she asked the court.

In the initial hearing, Judge Joseph Griffin asked Reilly to narrow his request, considering the video he received the previous night.

In a subsequent hearing later that afternoon, Mr Reilly said the defence was not “seeking anything that isn’t relevant.” He noted that establishments often delete video if the material is not requested in time.

“We want to make sure nothing disappears, nothing happens, memories fade,” Mr Reilly said. He also noted that Boston is a college town and that bar staff may be leaving for the summer.

Mr Reilly said that in addition to requesting evidence from the prosecution, the defence has also sent private investigators to the two establishments to collect the material themselves.

Judge Griffin sided with the defence. “It seems to me that what the defence counsel is seeking is relevant,” he said. A Rule 17 motion hearing pertaining to the defence’s request is set for May 16th.

The 28-year-old plaintiff did not appear in court Wednesday.

Mr Crosbie (37) remained silent for the duration of two brief hearings, standing in shackles at the side of the courtroom with a furrowed brow, wearing a grey T-shirt, and runners.

He has yet to be indicted and remains behind bars on $100,000 bail. A probable cause hearing is set for June 3rd.