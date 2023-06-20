Republican investigations into Hunter Biden will continue despite deal on tax and gun issues

Republicans on Tuesday insisted that their investigations into Hunter Biden and Joe Biden will continue. Photograph: Al Drago/The New York Times

Hunter Biden, the son of US president Joe Biden, is to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and avoid prosecution on a separate gun offence under a deal reached with the US department of justice.

As part of the agreement, which has to be approved by a judge, he is not likely to face any time in prison.

The deal has been condemned by Republican politicians. Former president Donald Trump, who is facing criminal charges in two separate cases, compared it to “a mere traffic ticket”.

Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor (less serious) charges for failing to pay his taxes on time in 2017 and 2018 and will receive probation. His representatives have maintained that the money due has been paid already.

Biden also faced investigation over allegations he bought a handgun in 2018 during a period when he was using drugs. The deal would see this issue addressed as part of a pre-trial diversion agreement. A diversion agreement can be applied to non-violent offenders with drug problems as an alternative to prison.

The White House said in a brief statement: “The president and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment.”

After the death of his brother Beau in 2015, Hunter Biden became involved in drugs and other self-destructive behaviour. He is now sober. He accompanied his father on his recent four-day visit to Ireland.

The deal announced on Tuesday may mark the conclusion of this investigation into Hunter Biden, which has been under way for about five years and headed by a US attorney in Delaware who was originally appointed by Trump.

However, it will by no means be the end of investigations into his affairs.

President Joe Biden and his son Hunter board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in August 2022. Hunter's involvement with a Ukrainian energy company has generated particular controversy. Photograph: Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Republicans see Hunter Biden’s business dealings as an avenue through which to attack his father.

After Joe Biden became vice-president Hunter Biden, who is a lawyer, became involved with a number of businesses. His involvement with a Ukrainian energy company has generated particular controversy.

Critics contend he was cashing in on his family name to receive payments running into millions of dollars.

In recent weeks Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, have been demanding answers to allegations which date back to attempts by Trump’s former lawyer Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on the Bidens in Ukraine.

A tip Giuliani gave to the department of justice led to a subsequent interview with a confidential informant. Republicans allege there were allegations of bribery which could have involved the president and his son receiving $5 million (€4.5 million) from a person in Ukraine.

Joe Biden earlier this month dismissed the Republicans’ allegations as “a bunch of malarkey”.

On Tuesday Republicans insisted that their investigations into Hunter Biden and Joe Biden will continue.

James Comer, chairman of the House oversight committee, said: “We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”

The speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, echoed other Republicans in criticising the plea agreement as “a sweetheart deal” but argued it could aid the other investigations which are under way.

“It actually should enhance our investigation because the department of justice should not be able to withhold any information now.”