Hunter Biden, US president’s son, agrees to plead guilty on federal tax charges

US president Joe Biden’s son Hunter had been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon. Photograph: AP

US president Joe Biden’s son Hunter has agreed to plead guilty to federal income tax charges in a deal with the justice department, according to court documents on Tuesday.

The charges against Hunter Biden arose from an investigation by David Weiss, the US attorney in the Democratic president’s home state of Delaware who was appointed by former president Donald Trump.

According to the deal, Hunter Biden, who visited Ireland with his father in April, also entered the pretrial diversion agreement on one firearm offence.

The 53-year-old has for years been the focus of unrelenting attacks by Mr Trump and his Republican allies, who have accused him of wrongdoing relating to Ukraine and China, among other matters.

The younger Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker and artist, and has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse.

The president’s son disclosed in December 2020 that Mr Weiss’s office was investigating his tax affairs. - Reuters