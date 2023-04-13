Pentagon leak: US air national guardsman (21), identified as suspect

A 21-year-old US air national guardsman suspected of leaking highly classified defence documents has been named as Jack Teixeira.

He is expected to be arrested in Massachusetts on Thursday.

Teixeira oversaw a private online group named Thug Shaker Central, where about 20 to 30 people, mostly young men and teenagers, came together over a shared love of guns, racist online memes and video games.

Federal investigators have been searching for days for the person who leaked the top secret documents online but have not identified Teixeira or anyone else as a suspect. The FBI declined to comment.

The revelation came soon after US president Joe Biden said on Thursday that US authorities were close to catching the leaker.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, where he is on an official visit, Mr Biden said: “There’s a full-blown investigation going on, as you know, with the intelligence community and the justice department, and they’re getting close.”

Starting months ago, one of the users uploaded hundreds of pages of intelligence briefings into the small chat group, lecturing its members, who had bonded during the isolation of the pandemic, on the importance of staying abreast of world events.

The New York Times spoke with four members of the Thug Shaker Central chat group, one of whom said he has known the person who leaked for at least three years, had met him in person, and referred to him as the OG. The friends described him as older than most of the group members, who were in their teens, and the undisputed leader. One of the friends said the OG had access to intelligence documents through his job.

While the gaming friends would not identify the group’s leader by name, a trail of digital evidence leads to Teixeira.

The New York Times has been able to link Teixeira to other members of the Thug Shaker Central group through his online gaming profile and other records. Details of the interior of Teixeira’s childhood home — posted on social media in family photographs — also match details on the margins of some of the photographs of the leaked secret documents.

Teixeira is enlisted in the 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Posts on the unit’s official Facebook page congratulated him and colleagues for being promoted to Airman 1st Class in July 2022.

It was not immediately clear if a young Air National Guardsman in his position could have had access to such highly sensitive briefings. Officials within the US government with security clearance often receive such documents through daily emails, one official told the Times, and those emails might then be automatically forwarded to other people.

Members of Thug Shaker Central said that the documents they discussed online were meant to be purely informative. While many pertained to the war in Ukraine, the members said they took no side in the conflict.

The documents, they said, only started to get wider attention when one of the teenage members of the group took a few dozen of them and posted them to a public online forum. From there they were picked up by Russian-language Telegram channels.

The person who leaked, they said, was no whistleblower, and the secret documents were never meant to leave their small corner of the internet.

“This guy was a Christian, anti-war, just wanted to inform some of his friends about what’s going on,” said one of the person’s friends from the community, a 17-year-old recent high school graduate. “We have some people in our group who are in Ukraine. We like fighting games, we like war games.”

The leaked documents have laid bare secrets about Ukraine’s preparations for a spring counter-offensive, US spying on allies such as Ukraine, South Korea and Israel, and the tensions between Washington and allied capitals over arming Kyiv. - New York Times