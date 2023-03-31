Donald Trump expected to surrender to authorities early next week after indictment

Details of the specific charges to be brought against Mr Trump have not yet been revealed and may not become public until the court hearing Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

Former US president Donald Trump is expected to surrender to authorities in New York City in the early part of next week, possibly Tuesday, and be brought before a judge after being indicted by a grand jury.

The move came on foot of an investigation headed by the district attorney in New York into a $130,000 (€119,245) “hush money” payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

Details of the specific charges to be brought against Mr Trump have not yet been revealed and may not become public until the court hearing.

US news network CNN maintained on Thursday that Mr Trump would face more than 30 counts related to business fraud under the indictment.

Ms Daniels has maintained she received $130,000 in exchange for keeping silent about an affair with Mr Trump in 2006.

The former president has strongly denied ever having a relationship with Ms Daniels.

Mr Trump on Thursday described the indictment as political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history”.

Mr Trump is the first former president of the United States to be charged with a crime.

The indictment comes at a time when Mr Trump is the front-runner to secure the Republican Party nomination to run for the White House in the 2024 presidential election.

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said that Mr Trump’s lawyer had been contacted “to co-ordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal.”

The former president was at his home in Florida at the time of the announcement that the grand jury had voted to indict him.

Republicans have condemned the move to indict Mr Trump while Democrats insisted that no one was above the law.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who is a possible rival to Mr Trump for the Republican Party presidential nomination, said his state would not assist in any request by authorities in New York to extradite the former president given, what he described, as the questionable circumstances at issue”.

Former vice-president Mike Pence described the indictment as “an outrage”.

The Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, said it would hold New York district attorney “Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account”.

The Senate majority leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer, said Mr Trump was subject to the same laws as every American.