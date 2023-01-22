Biden announces new measures to protect access to medical abortion

Pro-choice activists rally near the US supreme court in a counter-protest against the annual anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, DC on Friday. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA

US president Joe Biden has signed a presidential memorandum aimed at protecting access to abortion pills in the wake of the supreme court ruling last summer which eliminated the federal constitutional right to a termination.

In a statement on Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the original Roe v Wade court decision which set out the constitutional right to an abortion, the president said he would continue to fight to protect a woman’s right to choose.

The 1973 Roe v Wade ruling was overturned by the US supreme court last June in what is known as the Dobbs case. This court decision essentially sent the issue of abortion back to the various states in the US to determine what arrangements should apply.

Mr Biden said on Sunday: “Since the supreme court’s decision, Americans, time and time again, have made their voices heard: women should be able to make these deeply personal decisions free from political interference. Yet, Republicans in Congress and across the country continue to push for a national abortion ban, to criminalise doctors and nurses, and to make contraception harder to access. It is dangerous, extreme and out of touch.

READ MORE

“I’ll continue to fight to protect a woman’s right to choose. Congress must restore the protections of Roe v Wade in federal law – it’s the only way we can fully secure a woman’s right to choose in every state.”

The new presidential memorandum directs key figures in the US government including the secretary for health and the attorney general to consider new guidance to support patients, providers and pharmacies who wish to legally access, prescribe, or provide mifepristone (a drug which can bring about a medical abortion) – no matter where they live.

The memorandum also directs his government officials “to consider new actions to ensure that patients can access legal reproductive care, including medication abortion from a pharmacy, free from threats or violence”.

On Friday thousands of anti-abortion activists took part in the annual March for Life in Washington – the first such rally since the supreme court overturned the Roe v Wade decision.

[ ‘What America’s women lost’: Reproductive health and contraception at risk post-Roe ]

On foot of the Dobbs decision last June, just over a dozen states have virtually eliminated access to abortion while others have expanded it and set out protections in law.

There have been questions as to the future direction of the anti-abortion movement after its success in having the Roe v Wade decision overturned.

At the March for Life on Friday the Republican majority leader in the House of Representatives Steve Scalise said: “That’s only the end of the first phase of this battle. The next phase now begins, and that’s what this year’s march is all about, the next steps in a post-Roe era.”

Details of the new presidential measures on abortion were set out by vice-president Kamala Harris in a speech in Florida on Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v Wade ruling.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America organisation, said at the weekend that Ms Harris and the Democratic Party were pushing an “extreme pro-choice agenda”.

“The Biden-Harris agenda of abortion on demand up to the moment of birth is deeply out of touch in the Dobbs era. The strong majority of Americans reject pro-choice extremism.

“Fifteen states including Florida now have strong laws in place protecting unborn children and their mothers, with the potential to save more than 125,000 lives a year, and more are poised to follow.”