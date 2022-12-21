Donald Trump’s tax returns to be made public after House committee vote

A House committee voted to release Donald Trump’s tax information to the public, capping a three-year legal saga initiated by Democrats to obtain and release the former president’s closely held financial documents.

House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal released a report about the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) audits of Mr Trump’s taxes late Tuesday, but the actual tax returns will be made public in a few days after the redaction of personal information, such as Social Security numbers.

The documents released include a report summarising Mr Trump’s personal and business income and tax payments from 2015 through 2020, showing that he and his companies lost millions of dollars during some of the years he was running for president and in the White House.

The report, prepared by the non-partisan congressional Joint Committee on Taxation, calls into question the validity of several deductions Mr Trump claimed, including some unsubstantiated charitable donations, loans to his children that may be taxable gifts, and questionable business expenses.

The committee report noted that there were fewer documents than expected for an audit as complex as Mr Trump’s. In 2020, there were no audit files at all.

Tuesday’s action by the Ways and Means Committee – over the objections of the panel’s Republicans – comes in the waning days of the House Democratic majority and one day after another House panel recommended that Mr Trump face criminal prosecution in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

The panel, which has an eight-seat Democratic majority, agreed on a party-line vote to release information from Mr Trump’s personal and business tax returns from 2015 to 2020. Democrats first requested the documents in 2019 to help aid an investigation into the annual audit of presidents.

After a lengthy court battle, the Ways and Means Committee obtained the financial filings late last month.

The vote to release the taxes on Tuesday and a criminal referral from the panel investigating January 6th Capitol attack on Monday follow a bad six-week stretch for Mr Trump politically, during which he was blamed for the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results and had what critics called a lacklustre 2024 campaign launch marred by controversies

The detail in the tax returns to be released is uncertain, but the politicians said they expect to release six years of tax returns for Mr Trump and eight affiliated companies.

Some sensitive personal information would be redacted. Although the 29-page report summarising the committee’s work was issued later on Tuesday night, the tax returns themselves may not be released for several more days.

The report indicates that the Trump administration may have disregarded an IRS requirement dating back to 1977 that mandates audits of a president’s tax filings.

The IRS only began to audit his 2015 tax filings on April 3rd, 2019, a date more than two years into Mr Trump’s presidency.

It was not until September 2019 that the IRS began to audit Mr Trump’s 2016 tax filings. Audits were on a lag for his 2017, 2018 and 2019 filings and never even began for his 2020 submission.

A separate report released by the Joint Committee on Taxation, detailing Mr Trump’s reported income and taxes owed, suggested he paid a relatively modest share of his income to the federal government. – Agencies