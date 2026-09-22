‘Utterly chilling’: Two men arrested over suspected terror plot targeting UK Jewish community

A police presence outside Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester as members of the Jewish community marked Yom Kippur on Monday, nearly a year on from a terrorist attack in which two synagogue members were killed. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Two men have been arrested over a suspected terrorist plot to target the Jewish community in Manchester ahead of Yom Kippur.

The men, who are aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of offences under UK terrorism legislation in Newton Street on Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Officers in forensic suits were pictured searching a white Mercedes car which was surrounded by police vehicles in Newton Street.

Deputy assistant commissioner Vicki Evans, of Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), said police are aware the news will cause “further concern” to the Jewish community, “especially given the significant High Holy day period”.

It was Yom Kippur from sundown on Sunday to nightfall on Monday, which is widely considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

The Community Security Trust (CST), which monitors anti-Semitism in the UK, described the suspected plot as “utterly chilling” as it comes close to the anniversary of the terror attack at Manchester’s Heaton Park Synagogue last year on Yom Kippur.

They said: “CST has seen the news that the arrests of two men in Manchester on Sunday, shortly before the start of Yom Kippur, was allegedly related to what police believe was a plot to attack the Manchester Jewish community.

“This is utterly chilling, coming so close to the anniversary of the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue last year, and is another reminder of the serious terrorist threat facing Jewish communities in this current time.

“We have been in close communication with police in Manchester and around the country throughout Yom Kippur, as we are continuously as part of our security operation over the High Holy Days.

“We want to thank the police and other agencies for their work protecting the Jewish community, and British society as a whole, from terrorism. We urge the Jewish community to remain calm and alert, and to report any suspicious activity to police on 999 and then to CST.”

Melvin Cravitz (66) and Adrian Daulby (53) were killed in the course of an incident after Jihad Al-Shamie (35) drove into the gates of Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on October 2nd last year. Al-Shamie subsequently began attacking with a knife while wearing a fake suicide belt.

Cravitz was killed by multiple knife wounds inflicted by Al-Shamie, while Daulby died from a police gunshot fired during the response to the attack.

The Jewish Representative Council for Greater Manchester said: “We once again repeat that security can only ever deal with the symptoms.

“One year on from the murder of Melvin and Adrian, the government must redouble its efforts to tackle the root causes of the hatred and extremism that are espoused in places of worship and other community spaces that continue to motivate people to target Jews.

“We cannot simply keep protecting our community from the next attack but must do much more to stop people being motivated to carry one out in the first place.”

That was echoed by a spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism who said: “We are grateful to the authorities for their vigilance. But the Jewish community cannot rely on that forever.

“The authorities need to get lucky every time and the terrorists only once.

“Until the threat itself is confronted, British Jews will never be safe.”

Evans said: “This has been a long-running, proactive investigation which has led to the disruption of what we believe to be a plot to target the Jewish community in the Manchester area.

“We are acutely aware this news will cause further concern to the Jewish community, as well as the wider public, especially given the significant High Holy Day period.

“I want to reassure them we are working incredibly closely with colleagues in Greater Manchester Police and partners to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep them and the wider public safe.

“And, more broadly, across the country, CTP is working with local police forces to provide protective security support and advice for areas with Jewish communities, and particularly during the High Holy Day period.

“As we have shown with these arrests, where we suspect there could be a threat to the public, then we will not hesitate to investigate and take action.”

She said detectives are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry but they do not believe there is any “ongoing threat” to the public in relation to this incident.

The men were taken to a London police station after they were arrested and remain in police custody.

They can be detained until Sunday September 27th.

Greater Manchester Police said it is maintaining a visible police presence in local communities over the Jewish High Holy Days.

Chief superintendent Dave Meeney said: “We’re well aware that events over recent days will have only added to already heightened concerns in our Jewish communities, especially at such an important time of year.

“We recognise and understand this concern, and I want to make it absolutely clear that our work to provide as much visibility and security as we can through additional activity, which remains very much ongoing.” - PA