UK

Keir Starmer to stand down as MP

Greens will target former prime minister’s seat in central London byelection

Keir Starmer said it is the "right time" for him to leave the House of Commons. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Keir Starmer said it is the "right time" for him to leave the House of Commons. Photograph: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Jessica Elgot Deputy
Tue Sept 01 2026 - 12:511 MIN READ

Britain’s former prime minister Keir Starmer is to stand down as an MP, saying it is the “right time” for him to leave the House of Commons.

Starmer, who resigned as prime minister in July, told the Camden New Journal he wanted to focus on international affairs and “pass the baton to a successor”.

“It has been a huge honour and privilege to represent the best constituency [Holborn and St Pancras] in the country and to have taken over from Frank Dobson, who was such a great constituency MP and a member of the last Labour government,” he told the paper.

“I will now focus on other things and that will be international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world.

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“I will also continue, as I have done for a long time now with others, work on combating violence against women and girls. That is an issue that matters to me hugely. It’s work I started before I became an MP and it’s work I’m keen to continue after I’m an MP. So international affairs on the one hand and continuing my work on violence against women and girls on the other.”

The resignation will mean a byelection in the central London seat, which is likely to be targeted by the Greens. – Guardian

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