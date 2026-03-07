Soham killer Ian Huntley’s ‘life-support machine switched off’ after prison attack

Soham killer Ian Huntley’s life-support machine has reportedly been switched off after he was seriously injured in a prison attack in Durham, northern England.

The Sun newspaper said Huntley (52) suffered severe brain trauma from an attack at HMP Frankland, Durham, on February 26th.

The former school caretaker, who murdered 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, had been kept on life support in hospital after being hit repeatedly over the head by an inmate armed with a metal bar.

Huntley’s life support was switched off at lunchtime on Friday after brain tests showed he was in a vegetative state, the Sun reported. The attack left Huntley blind, the newspaper said.

Murderer and rapist Anthony Russell (43) reportedly shouted “I’ve done it, I’ve done it” after Huntley was attacked in the recycling area of the prison.

Durham police have not identified the suspect but said on the day of the attack that a man in his mid-40s had been detained.

Holly Wells (L) and Jessica Chapman. Photograph: Getty Images

Huntley murdered Holly and Jessica after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4th, 2002. He dumped their bodies in a ditch.

Huntley’s life sentence recommended he serve at least 40 years for the Soham murders.

Russell was sentenced to a whole-life tariff in 2021 for the murders of Julie Williams (58) and her son David Williams (32) at separate flats in Coventry, and pregnant Nicole McGregor (31), who was found in woodland near Leamington Spa three days later.

Russell also raped Ms McGregor. – PA