Peter Mandelson arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Former UK ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, is pictured as he leaves his residence in central London. Photograph: Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Former British ambassador ‌to the US Peter Mandelson has been arrested by London police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Mandelson (72) was fired from the most prestigious posting in Britain’s ‌diplomatic ‌service in September, when the depth of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein started to become clear.

Two of his properties were previously searched by police in connection with the allegations, which surfaced following the US Department of Justice’s document dump related to Epstein last month.

As part of the so-called Epstein files, emails from 2009 appear to show Mandelson pass on an assessment by former prime minister Gordon Brown’s adviser of potential policy measures including an “asset sales plan”.

He also appeared to discuss a tax on bankers’ bonuses and confirm an imminent bailout package for the euro the day before it was announced in 2010.

British police earlier ‌this month began a criminal investigation into Mandelson after prime minister Keir Starmer’s government passed on communications between the former ambassador and Epstein.

“Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of ‌misconduct in public office,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“He was arrested at an address in Camden on Monday, 23 February and has been taken to a London police station for interview.

“This follows search warrants at two addresses in the Wiltshire and Camden areas.” ‌ ⁠– Reuters/PA