How strong is Donald Trump’s defamation case against the BBC?

US president Donald Trump has sued the BBC for at least $10 billion (€8.5 billion) in damages after ​the British broadcaster edited a speech to make it look like he encouraged supporters to storm the US Capitol.

Why is Trump suing the BBC?

Trump and his lawyers have accused the BBC of ‍defaming him by splicing together two parts of a January 6th, 2021, speech to make it appear he directed supporters to violently storm the US Capitol. Trump has denied inciting the riot. Trump filed a lawsuit in Miami federal court ‍alleging defamation and violation of a Florida law that bars deceptive and unfair trade practices. He is seeking $5 billion on each count.

The BBC has admitted the edit was misleading and apologised to Trump for what it said was an unintentional error of judgment, though it said Trump had no basis to sue. The speech edit and wider criticism of BBC News resulted in the resignations of director general Tim Davie and chief executive of news Deborah Turness.

Why is he suing in Florida?

Trump sued in Florida, where he has legal residency. He has requested a jury trial, which is standard in the US.

Threshold questions would be whether the BBC has actively sought to establish a presence in Florida ⁠and whether people in the state watched the documentary and felt deceived by it, legal experts said.

Trump’s lawsuit says the BBC has an office in Coral Gables, Florida, ‌maintains ​web pages ‍devoted to Florida news and sent film crews to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate to gather footage for the documentary.

The episode of the BBC’s Panorama show was not broadcast in the US, but the lawsuit says it was available to subscribers of the BBC’s BritBox streaming platform and people who use virtual private networks (VPNs) to circumvent restrictions on viewing BBC content outside Britain.

The case would be dismissed if the court determines it does not have jurisdiction, though Trump could refile ⁠his lawsuit elsewhere.

What does Trump need to prove?

Public figures in the US face steep hurdles in defamation cases.

In addition to showing a statement was false and defamatory, they must prove a defendant knew the ⁠statement was false or recklessly disregarded the truth.

During a process known as ⁠discovery, Trump’s lawyers likely would ask the BBC if there are internal communications showing that red flags were ignored or that BBC journalists intended to mislead viewers, legal experts said. The lawsuit cites a leaked internal BBC memo, written by an ethics and standards adviser, which raised concerns about systemic bias at ‍the broadcaster in favour of the political left.

The memo’s critique of the Panorama editing could buttress Trump’s argument that the BBC acted maliciously.

Trump’s lawsuit also alleges the BBC violated a law that prohibits deceptive or unethical business practices.

Those laws are not commonly used in the defamation context because courts have ruled that they apply to consumer scams, not published speech.

How could the BBC defend itself?

The BBC plans to defend the case.

The first amendment of the US constitution guarantees the right to free speech and gives the press some of the world’s strongest legal protections against defamation claims.

The BBC could also rely on a state law that allows defendants to swiftly dismiss defamation lawsuits that have no merit or are brought to retaliate against legally protected speech. The broadcaster could argue that the documentary was substantially true because Trump was identified as the central cause of ‌the riot by a special House of ‌Representatives committee that investigated January 6th.

Could Trump really recover $10 billion?

The figure is a jumping-off point, and it is not uncommon for US plaintiffs to file eye-popping damages claims as a play for leverage or an opening bid for settlement talks, legal experts say.

Trump’s lawsuit said the documentary damaged the value of his personal brand and ‌tarnished his reputation as a leader.

Damages would ultimately be decided by a judge or jury.

It is not the first time Trump has asked for enormous damages from a media company.

He filed a $20 billion lawsuit against CBS ⁠in 2024 for what he said was deceptive editing of an interview with his presidential election rival Kamala Harris. That suit ultimately settled for $16 million.

Trump in July sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion over an article about his ties to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The WSJ has denied wrongdoing and the case is ongoing. – Reuters

