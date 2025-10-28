Prince Andrew ‘hosted Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, Harvey Weinstein at Royal Lodge’

The British monarchy is coming under increasing pressure to resolve the issue of Prince Andrew. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Prince Andrew hosted Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein at Royal Lodge, his home in the grounds of Windsor Castle, according to the BBC.

The BBC reported that the British prince hosted the trio at his private home where he lives rent free ahead of his daughter Princess Beatrice’s masked-ball 18th-birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2006, two months after a US arrest warrant had been issued for Epstein for the sexual assault of a minor.

The BBC said it has matched the trees and patio wall in a previously published image of Epstein, Maxwell and Weinstein to other pictures of Royal Lodge.

The controversy surrounding Andrew has continued to grow as King Charles was heckled during an engagement in the midlands.

The king was a few metres away from a man in the crowd who asked a string of questions including: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?” during the visit to Lichfield Cathedral on Monday.

The protester ends by saying: “Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?”

The monarchy is coming under increasing pressure to resolve the issue of Andrew, with some MPs eager to debate the topic.

Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave the Royal Lodge property in exchange for two separate residences, according to reports.

The king’s brother is said to be in talks with Charles’s representatives about leaving Royal Lodge voluntarily after the furore over the “peppercorn” rent for the 30-room mansion, where he has lived for more than 20 years.

Although Andrew (65) said this month that he would give up using his title of Duke of York after years of scrutiny over his behaviour and connections to Epstein, questions about the prince – and what the royals knew of events – have intensified since.

The contents of a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, who accused the prince of sexually abusing her as a teenager, have triggered renewed backlash over the issue this month.

Andrew has always denied Ms Giuffre’s account. In 2022, he made an undisclosed payment to settle a lawsuit brought in the US by Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April.

British police are looking into media reports that in 2011 Andrew had asked one of his police officers to dig up dirt on Ms Giuffre.

The prince stepped down from public life six years ago in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview in which he said he “did not regret” his friendship with the paedophile billionaire Epstein.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey is calling for a select committee inquiry into how the Crown Estate, effectively Andrew’s landlord, has “managed” support for the former duke.

Mr Davey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think, by disgracing his office, Prince Andrew has relinquished any rights to special treatment at the expense of the taxpayer, and parliament are the guardians of the taxpayer.”

Activists from the anti-monarchy group Republic stage a protest at the entrance to Royal Lodge where Prince Andrew lives. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Graham Smith, chief executive of antimonarchy group Republic, said: “The royals need to be challenged, and if the politicians won’t do the job and the police won’t investigate, then more and more members of the public will be asking the tough questions.

“We want to see broadcasters invite Charles into a studio and ask him the same questions.”

A source told the Sun that Andrew has requested the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah may relocate to Adelaide Cottage after it is vacated by the Prince and Princess of Wales next month.

William, Kate and their children are due to move to Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom residence in Windsor Great Park, in the next few weeks, according to reports.

The king has long been said to have tried to encourage his younger brother, who lives in Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, to move out.

Charles reportedly first offered Frogmore Cottage to Andrew in January 2023 after Harry and Meghan moved out, but the former duke turned it down.

The Sun reported that workmen had been seen at the property in recent weeks ahead of the prince’s potential arrival.

Andrew attempted to draw a line under years of controversy after allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours ahead of the publication of her posthumous memoirs earlier this month.

But the prince, who strenuously denies the allegations, was instead swamped by criticism focused on the property he has lived in effectively rent-free since 2003.

Obstacles to a settlement are reportedly where Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, will live and what financial recompense he will receive for the funds he spent renovating the home.

The British government has so far refused to allocate time in the House of Commons for MPs to discuss Andrew’s situation because the royal family wants parliament to focus on “important issues”.

But the issue could be raised on one of the days when ministers are not in control of the parliamentary timetable. – Agencies