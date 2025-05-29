Liverpool FC parade collision: man charged with grievous bodily harm against six victims

Investigators in Water Street, Liverpool, after a car ploughed into a crowd at the Liverpool FC victory parade on Monday. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty

An IT professional has been charged with multiple offences after a car ploughed into a crowd at the end of Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade.

Paul Doyle (53) from the West Derby area of Liverpool, was charged with dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, wounding with intent to cause GBH and attempting to cause GBH with intent after the incident on Water Street in the city centre.

The married father of three is to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The charges Mr Doyle faces relate to six victims.

Two of the charges – wounding with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm – relate to a child.

Thousands of people had gathered in the city to watch the title winners display the Premier League trophy on an open-top bus when the incident took place at about 6pm on Monday.

At least 79 people were injured. The North West ambulance service said 27 people were taken to hospital, with two of the injured, including one child, having sustained serious injuries.

Four children were injured in total, the youngest aged nine, and 20 people were treated at the scene, the ambulance service said.

In a press conference at Merseyside Police headquarters on Thursday, a senior officer said seven people remained in hospital being treated for their injuries.

Assistant chief constable Jenny Sims said the force was “determined to gather as much evidence as possible” and that detectives were analysing volumes of CCTV footage, dashcam material and police body-worn video.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the charges against Mr Doyle would remain under review as the investigation progressed.

Ms Sims said: “I fully understand how this incident has left us all shocked and saddened, and I know many will continue to have concerns and questions.

“Our detectives are working tirelessly, with diligence and professionalism, to seek the answers to all those questions. When we are able to, we will provide further information.

“We know Monday’s shocking scenes reverberated around the city of Liverpool, and the entire country, on what should have been a day of celebration for hundreds of thousands of Liverpool FC supporters.

“Our thoughts remain with all those affected.”

Merseyside Police later said 50 people were treated at the region’s hospitals. The oldest person injured was 78, the force said on Thursday.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said: “An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing and we continue to ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the incident and refrain from sharing distressing content online.”

The cordon on Water Street, where the incident took place, was lifted by Wednesday morning and the road reopened to traffic. - The Guardian