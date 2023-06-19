Sunak urged to take part in vote on report into Johnson lies

Former prime minister Boris Johnson: found to have lied to the House of Commons over lockdown parties. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has been challenged to “show leadership” and not duck a vote on a report which found Boris Johnson lied to MPs over parties held in Downing Street in breach of Covid restrictions.

Mr Sunak has refused to say whether he will take part if there is a vote on the Privileges Committee report on his predecessor’s conduct.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Sunak should “show us where he stands” on the issue after the cross-party committee concluded that Mr Johnson should have faced a 90-day suspension for misleading the House and being complicit in a campaign of intimidation against the panel investigating him.

The former prime minister quit the Commons before the committee delivered its recommendations, which also include banning him from receiving the pass to access Parliament which is usually available to former MPs.

READ MORE

Mr Sunak claimed his reticence about giving his verdict on the report’s conclusions was because “I wouldn’t want to influence anyone in advance of that vote”.

But publicly backing the report and its sanctions could risk deepening the Tory civil war between Johnson loyalists and his own administration.

“This committee was established under the former prime minister. It commanded the confidence of the House at the time and I’m sure that they have done their work thoroughly and I respect them for that,” Mr Sunak told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“This is a matter for the House rather than the government, that’s an important distinction and that is why I wouldn’t want to influence anyone in advance of that vote.

“It will be up to each and every individual MP to make a decision of what they want to do when the time comes.”

It is not clear whether there ultimately will be a vote on the conclusions of the report, which could go through on the nod unless there are objections from Mr Johnson’s supporters. The former prime minister was urging his allies not to oppose it, arguing the sanctions have no practical effect, although critics argue the level of support shown for him would have been very low anyway.

Tory MPs will be given a free vote, but allies of Mr Johnson warned they could face battles with their local parties to remain as candidates at the next election if they back the motion.

Labour leader Sir Keir told Good Morning Britain the prime minister should participate if there is a Commons vote, saying: “We need to know where Rishi Sunak stands on this.

“He should show leadership, come along, get in the lobby and show us where he stands on this.”

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “Refusing to back this motion would be an insult to bereaved families who grieved alone while Johnson lied and partied.

“The buck stops at the very top of government – if Rishi Sunak really wanted to govern with integrity he shouldn’t be running scared of this vote.” - PA