Hospital leaders ‘worried’ about care as junior doctors strike in UK

Junior doctors take part in a rally in Trafalgar Square in London during a nationwide strike. They are staging a 96-hour walkout hoping to achieve full pay restoration after seeing their pay cut by more than a quarter since 2008. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Junior doctors in Britain began a four-day strike over pay on Tuesday that is likely to cause unprecedented disruption to the state-funded National Health Service (NHS), prompting the government to warn of a risk to patient safety

Tens of thousands of junior doctors — qualified physicians who make up nearly half of the medical workforce — are striking for pay rises better aligned with inflation, in a walkout that follows a three-day doctors’ strike last month.

The British Medical Association (BMA), the union representing doctors, wants a 35 per cent rise, arguing that members have suffered a 26 per cent real terms cut in pay over 15 years. The union said junior doctors can earn as little as £14.09 per hour in their basic pay packet.

NHS Providers warned the walkout will cause a “very long, difficult week” for the health service.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said the timing of the strike was “regrettable”, and he accused the BMA of putting patients at “greater risk” after not agreeing any national exemptions for strike action for some services, such as cancer care.

Hundreds of medics marched past Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday after a rally in central London. Marchers described how they are struggling to afford groceries and borrowing money to pay rent.

The British government and the union appeared to be at a stalemate after Downing Street insisted there will be no talks unless junior doctors abandon their starting position of a full pay restoration and call off the strikes.

A No 10 spokesman said: “It continues to be the case that we call on the BMA junior doctors to cease their strikes and revise their starting point for negotiations, which is 35%, which we continue to believe is unreasonable and is not affordable for the British taxpayer.”

The pay demand is “completely out of step with pay settlements in other parts of the public sector” and would cost £2 billion, the spokesman added.

Miriam Deakin, director of policy and strategy at NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said: “Keeping patients as safe as possible, trusts’ number one priority, will be even harder than in previous strikes, so it’s all hands on deck.

“Getting through today is just the start. Trust leaders are worried about securing adequate cover for the night shifts ahead. This is going to be a very long, difficult week for the NHS.”

Due to the timing of the strike, a number of senior doctors are unable to provide cover as they did in the previous three-day strike.

It has been estimated that some 350,000 appointments and operations have been rescheduled as a result of the action.

NHS England’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “Staff are working incredibly hard during this unprecedented period of industrial action, and we expect the situation to become more challenging each day this strike progresses.

“As the week goes on, we expect to see staff cover stretched as those who worked tirelessly over the Easter holiday take leave, which will pose a huge challenge to an already depleted workforce.”

It comes as it emerged that some doctors at a hospital in Weston-Super-Mare have been asked to return to work due to patient safety fears.

Under NHS contingency plans, hospital leaders can request for doctors to return to work for a limited time in certain circumstances “to maintain safe patient care”.

The British Medical Association (BMA) posted on Twitter: “Protecting patient safety during strikes has always been a priority to the BMA. However, poor planning by local management has left the Emergency Department and acute medicine at Weston General Hospital exposed.

“As a result, the BMA has agreed that a total of 7 junior doctors can be asked to volunteer to return to work today and tomorrow.” PA/Reuters