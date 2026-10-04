Support for Gaza and Garvaghy Road residents in ‘anti-fascism’ march through east London

Banners in support of Garvaghy Road residents during a protest march through east London to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Thousands of protesters have made a call to “stop the far right” as they marched through the East End of London to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street.

Demonstrators marched from Tower Hamlets Town Hall in Whitechapel to St George’s Gardens in Cable Street on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the clashes.

The Battle of Cable Street on October 4th, 1936 saw demonstrators block Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists (BUF) from marching through the East End of London.

The anti-Semitic BUF’s decision to march through the area, then home to a large Jewish population, was regarded as a deliberate provocation and anti-fascist organisations rallied large crowds to prevent the march.

Protesters at Sunday’s march carried placards which said “Stop Islamophobia, Stop the far right” with pictures of activist Tommy Robinson, as well as others saying “Stop Trump, Stop Farage”.

Those at the front of the march carried a banner reading: “No to: Antisemitism, Islamophobia, all racism. 1936 they did not pass. 2026 they will not pass.”

Other protesters carried “From Cable Street to Garvaghy Road, smash fascism” banners in reference to the Drumcree parade dispute in Northern Ireland.

Groups participating in the march included trade unions such as Unite and organisations including Jewish Bloc for Palestine.

Protesters joined in chants of “Zionists are not welcome here” and “Zionism is fascism”.

There was a brief confrontation between marchers and two counter-protesters carrying flags with “Campaign Against Antisemitism” written on them.

The Metropolitan Police said one man was arrested for breach of the peace and public order offences.

People during a march in Whitechapel, east London, to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Speaking at a demonstration after the march, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised “racist language used today by Farage and Reform and all the others who are now blaming refugees and migrants”.

Corbyn, an MP for Islington North, said: “Anti-racism means we oppose every form of racism, whatever it is, wherever it raises its head, because it destroys the unity that we need in order to improve the living standards of the poorest people within our society.

“The biggest proponents of, now, Islamophobia are the far right across Europe.

Demonstrators march in Whitechapel, east London, to mark the 90th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

“They are funded by Elon Musk. And the big money that flows into those parties, you need to know where it comes from and who is providing it.”

Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman said “migration, immigrants, the indigenous communities together have made Tower Hamlets what it is – a great borough”.

He added: “The 1930s and the early 1940s was a taint of dreadful, dreadful world history. Mosley ran riot across the country and tried to run riot in Tower Hamlets.

“Our forefathers said, ‘No, you’re not coming here. You shall not pass’. And they couldn’t pass.

“And we say that again now: the fascists, the far right, will never run riot in Tower Hamlets.” – PA