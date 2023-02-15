Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scottish First Minister this morning, BBC reports

Nicola Sturgeon will stand down as First Minister of Scotland after eight years, the BBC has reported.

The First Minister will speak at a hastily arranged press conference from her residence at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11am.

It is not yet clear if she will stand down immediately or continue in the role until a new SNP leader is elected.

BBC chief political correspondent Nick Eardley reported a source close to Ms Sturgeon saying: “She’s had enough.”

READ MORE

Ms Sturgeon became the leader of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) in the wake of its 2014 independence referendum when the country voted 55 per cent to 45 per cent to remain as part of the United Kingdom.

She had recently become embroiled in a row over transgender policies after Scotland passed a Gender Recognition Reform Bill, making it easier for people to change their legal gender.

The Scottish government declined to comment.

More to follow - PA/Reuters