Boy (6) becomes fourth child to die in frozen lake tragedy

Officers from West Midlands Police lay bouquets of flowers at the lake where four boys died. Photograph: PA

A six-year-old boy has become the fourth child to die after falling into an icy lake in Solihull, near Birmingham.

The youngster had been fighting for his life in hospital since the incident at Babbs Mill Lake on Sunday.

Police announced the deaths of three other boys, aged eight, 10, and 11, on Monday.

Local emergency service officers have delivered a statement after three boys, aged eight, 10 and 11, died after falling into a lake in Solihull, England. (Reuters)

West Midlands Police said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of those involved in this tragedy. We cannot comprehend the enormity of the pain they must feel and our hearts go out to them.

“Specialist officers remain in contact with the family and we will issue further information as soon as we can.

“The searches have been completed and the scene of the incident at the lake will be lifted this evening.” – PA