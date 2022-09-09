Queen Elizabeth’s commitment to duty to be honoured in prayer service

Members of the public arrive for the service of prayer and reflection at St Paul's Cathedral, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth’s “long life spent in the service of this country”, love for her family and commitment to duty will be honoured at a service of prayer and reflection following her death.

The service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Friday evening will see Dean Designate Andrew Tremlett give thanks for the queen’s “devotion to all her people”.

Some 2,000 members of the public will be attending the service, along with the new prime minister Liz Truss.

Audio of the King’s televised address to the nation will be played inside the cathedral if it coincides with the service.

Ms Truss will deliver a Bible reading from Romans 14.7-12.

A spokeswoman for the cathedral said Ms Truss is expected to be joined by Lord Mayor Vincent Keaveny.

Members of the public who are attending will have visited City of London tourism office on Carter Lane earlier on Friday to collect a wristband.

All 2,000 wristbands were distributed to members of the public within three hours, a cathedral spokeswoman said.

Ahead of the service, a hundreds-strong queue formed, winding from St Paul’s to beyond the Tube station streets away.

Attendees were dressed smartly in black suits and ties while others wore black mourning veils as they waited to take their seat inside the cathedral.

It is just over three months since the cathedral was the setting for a service of thanksgiving – attended by the royal family – during the queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The monarch pulled out of attending the service due to the physical demands involved.