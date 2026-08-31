Iran claims retaliatory attacks on US forces in UAE, Jordan

Iran’s army said it attacked ​the United Arab Emirates’ Al Minhad Air Base with drones early ​on Monday, Iranian state TV reported.

The ‌Iranian army ​said the attack targeted US forces ⁠and ​helicopters stationed at the base.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also launched a missile-and-drone attack on US airbases in Jordan early Monday, state-run IRNA reported.

Jordan’s military said it intercepted eight missiles after they breached the kingdom’s airspace, destroying them before they caused any damage.

Iran’s foreign ministry said ‌the ​US bases in Jordan ⁠had ​been used to launch ​and support an earlier ‌attack on Larak ​Island that killed and ⁠wounded members of ⁠Iran’s ​armed forces and civilians.

It said Iran would respond decisively to further military aggression and ‌that the ⁠US and parties supporting its actions bore ‌full responsibility for any ​escalation.

On Sunday night, US president Donald Trump claimed in a social media post accompanied by an AI-generated video clip that Iran’s energy hub of Kharg Island is being “blown to smithereens”.

There was no other evidence that the Iranian energy hub was under attack.

“Kharg Island being blown to smithereens! President DJT,” Trump said on social media, but gave no further details.

Using software that detects AI-manipulated imagery, Reuters confirmed that an accompanying video clip showing dramatic explosions was most likely synthetically-generated.

Attacking Kharg, which handled 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports before the war launched by US and Israeli attacks on February 28th, would severely disrupt its ​energy trade and put huge pressure on its economy.

Meanwhile, a supertanker ‌caught fire and was brought ‌to a complete halt after being ​struck by two naval mines in the southern Strait ​of Hormuz, Iran state TV ⁠reported on Monday, citing a ‌statement ‌by ​the Revolutionary Guards.

The guards said ⁠the ​tanker had been ​attempting to pass through ‌the waterway illegally. ​It did not identify ⁠the vessel or ⁠provide ​information about its crew.

Iran warned that other ships violating its security rules would face ‌the same fate ⁠and said compliance with its regulations for ‌passage through the Strait of ​Hormuz was mandatory. – Reuters