Six killed, 25 injured in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Buildings reduced to rubble in a recent Israeli strike on the southern Lebanese village of Qannarit. File photograph: Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images

At least six ‌people were killed and 25 wounded in Israeli strikes in Lebanon’s Bekaa ‌Valley on Friday, the Lebanese state news agency reported, after the Israeli ​military said it had targeted Hizbullah sites in the Baalbek area.

The strikes are among the deadliest reported in eastern Lebanon in recent ​weeks and risk testing a fragile US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hizbullah, ⁠which has been strained by recurring accusations of violations. The ‌Israeli ‌military ​said in a statement that it struck Hizbullah command centres in the Baalbek ⁠area, part of ​eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley.

There was no ​immediate comment from Hizbullah.

Israel and Hizbullah agreed to ‌a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024 ​intended to end more than a year of cross-border ⁠fire that culminated in ⁠Israeli strikes ​that weakened the Iran-aligned group. Since then, the sides have traded accusations of ceasefire violations.

US and Israeli officials have pressed Lebanese authorities to curb Hizbullah’s arsenal, while Lebanese leaders have warned that broader Israeli strikes could further destabilise the country, which is already ‌battered by political ⁠and economic crises.

Separately, the Israeli military said it also struck what it described as a Hamas ‌command centre from which militants operated in the Ain al-Hilweh area ​in southern Lebanon. Ain al-Hilweh is a ​crowded Palestinian refugee camp near Sidon. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026