Who will make up Gaza’s new occupation force?

Israeli soldiers conduct maintenance work on their armoured vehicles at a position along the Israel-Gaza border fence on Friday. Photoraph: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli armed forces began pulling back on Friday from areas in Gaza under the US-backed ceasefire and peace plan.

According to the plan, Gaza will be demilitarised to prevent Palestinian attacks on Israel, an international stabilisation force (ISF) will be formed and deployed, humanitarian aid will flow and efforts will commence to redevelop the devastated enclave.

Who will establish the international stabilisation force?

The United States will work with Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and the Gulf states to recruit regional military units for the force. Indonesia has also offered troops.

What will be the US role?

About 200 US troops will be sent to Israel and neighbouring countries. Those in Israel will form a control centre to co-ordinate activities of constituent units and monitor progress. US troops will not enter Gaza.

Will Europe have any role?

The European Union has said it is prepared to redeploy its Rafah mission at the southern border crossing with Egypt and is ready to discuss aid for the ISF.

When will the new force be formed?

It will be constituted and deployed quickly but no timeline has been given.

What will its role be?

To replace Israeli troops as they withdraw from Gaza. The ISF will ensure security while Jordan and Egypt train Palestinian police to assume responsibility for law and order in the strip after years of drift and insecurity due to local militias and criminal gangs.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians walk along Al-Rashid road toward Gaza City on Friday after Israeli forces withdrew from key positions. Photograph: Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images

How is withdrawal to proceed?

During the first stage, Israel, which holds 75-80 per cent of Gaza, was due to complete by Friday its withdrawal from uninhabited areas, leaving Israel in control of 53 per cent and the Rafah crossing to Egypt. The ISF is meant to deploy as Israeli troops continue to depart from all but a “security buffer zone” along the Gaza border with Egypt, leaving Israel in control of 13 per cent of the strip.

This would “remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat”, Israel has stated.

Who will provide support for the effort?

The plan depends on financial, political and technical backing by Arab, Islamic and European countries.

Israeli tanks along the Israeli-Gaza border. Photograph: Emilio Morenatti/AP

What will be the Palestinian role in postwar Gaza?

Palestinians will form a committee of technocrats to govern Gaza for a year in consultation with the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority until an election can be held. The authority has been told it must carry out reforms to tackle corruption and mismanagement.

What will be the role of the international transitional authority?

It is due to be headed by ex-UK prime minister Tony Blair to oversee Gaza’s governance for as long as five years.