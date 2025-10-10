Gaza peace plan: what will happen over course of crucial weekend?

Hostages

The start of the ceasefire on Friday morning means a 72-hour countdown has begun, during which Hamas must release all 20 hostages who are believed to be alive. They are due to handed over by 12 midday local time (10am Irish time) on Monday. US president Donald Trump is also due to arrive in Israel on the same day and address the Israeli parliament.

Deceased hostages

The bodies of deceased hostages will also be returned, though it is unclear how long this could take. It is thought that at least 26 hostages are deceased, with the fate of two other hostages unknown.

Prisoners

Israeli authorities are due to release about 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli jails and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, over the coming days. The identities of those to be released have not been officially published, though an Israeli spokesperson said one of the most high-profile prisoners, Marwan Barghouti, will not be released as part of the swap.

[ Who will make up Gaza’s new occupation force?Opens in new window ]

Aid

Hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks are expected to enter Gaza daily. A famine was declared in part of the territory for the first time in August by UN-backed experts, who said that more than half a million people were facing “catastrophic” conditions characterised by “starvation, destitution and death”. Israel has denied there is starvation in the territory.

Israeli withdrawal

As part of the ceasefire, the Israeli military said it has “begun positioning” its troops along the line detailed in the agreement, which, according to a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office, leaves it in control of 53 per cent of Gaza.

A map shared by the White House last week indicates this is the first of three stages of Israeli withdrawal.