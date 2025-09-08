Two gunmen kill six, injure at least 12 in Jerusalem attack

Two gunmen have killed five people in Jerusalem. Photograph: AP

Two gunmen have killed six people and injured at least 12 others in an attack at a road junction in Jerusalem.

The attackers opened fire towards a bus stop at the Ramot intersection, and were shot dead by a police officer and an armed civilian, Israeli police said.

Among the victims were a man and woman in their 50s and three men in their 30s, Israeli emergency services said.

Of the 12 injured, seven are in serious condition, Magen David Adom emergency services said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Monday’s shooting, which police said was carried out by two men who arrived at the scene in a car.

Hundreds of security forces arrived at the scene to search for additional attackers or explosives that could have been planted around the area.

The Israeli military said it is encircling Palestinian villages on the outskirts of the nearby West Bank city of Ramallah as it steps up defence in response to the attack.

Hamas hailed the attack without claiming responsibility, calling it a “natural response to the occupation’s crimes against our people”.

Ramot junction is on West Bank land which Israel designates as part of Jerusalem’s municipal jurisdiction.

Images shared on social media appeared to show a Carlo submachine gun discarded at the scene.

These weapons can be crudely manufactured in small metal shops, and models produced by gunsmiths in the West Bank have been used in attacks by Palestinians on Israelis.

The prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, said he was conducting a security assessment after the attack.

The Israeli leader will not testify at his corruption trial as originally scheduled, according to Israeli media reports.

The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel. Palestinian militants have attacked and killed Israelis in Israel and the West Bank, while there has also been a rise in settler violence against Palestinians.

While there have been scattered attacks over the past months in Israel, the last deadly mass shooting attack was in October 2024, when two Palestinians from the West Bank opened fire on a major boulevard and light rail station in the Tel Aviv area, killing seven people and leaving many others wounded. Hamas’s military wing claimed responsibility for the attack. – Agencies