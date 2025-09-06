Israel tells Gaza City residents to move as it expands operations amid humanitarian crisis

Palestinians run for cover during an Israeli airstrike on a high-rise building in Gaza City. Photograph: Yousef Al Zanoun/AP

Israel’s army has told Palestinians in Gaza City to move to what it describes as a humanitarian area in the south as it expanded its operations in preparation for seizing the famine-stricken city.

Parts of the city, home to nearly one million people, are already considered “red zones”, where evacuation orders have been issued in advance of expected heavy fighting.

Aid groups have repeatedly warned that a large-scale evacuation of Gaza City would exacerbate the dire humanitarian crisis.

The humanitarian crisis is deepening in Gaza. Photograph: Mariam Dagga/AP

Palestinians have been uprooted and displaced multiple times during the nearly two-year-long war, with many being too weak to move and having nowhere to go.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that the army declared Muwasi – a makeshift tent camp in southern Gaza Strip – a humanitarian area and urged everyone in the city, which it called a Hamas stronghold and specified as a combat zone, to leave.

The army said they could travel in cars down a designated road without being searched.

The military provided a map showing the area in Khan Younis that the humanitarian area encompasses, which includes the block where Nasser Hospital is located.

Famine persists in Gaza, where aid has been restricted. Photograph: Jehad Alshrafi/AP

The area around the hospital has been considered a red zone, though not the medical facility itself.

Last week, Israel struck the hospital, killing 22 people, including Mariam Dagga, who worked for the Associated Press and other media outlets. The hospital was not under evacuation.

The designated safe zone would include field hospitals, water pipelines, food and tents, and relief efforts “will continue on an ongoing basis in co-operation with the UN and international organisations”, the statement said.

Israeli forces have struck humanitarian areas throughout the war, including Muwasi, which they previously declared a safe zone, according to Gaza’s health ministry.

The Israeli army has urged people to get out of Gaza City. Photograph: Yousef al-Zanoun/AP

The evacuation order came a day after Israel struck a high-rise building in Gaza City, saying Hamas used it for surveillance, without providing evidence.

The war started after Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted 251 people in their attack on southern Israel on October 7th 2023. Most have since been released in ceasefires or other agreements.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants but says women and children make up around half the dead.

The UN and independent experts consider it the most reliable source on war casualties. Israel disputes its figures but has not provided its own.

Israel says the war will continue until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is disarmed, and that it will retain open-ended security control of the territory of some two million Palestinians.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.