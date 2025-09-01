‘She carried her camera into the heart of the field’: the five Palestinian journalists killed in last week’s Gaza airstrike

Five Palestinian journalists were killed in an Israeli double-tap strike on Nasser hospital in southern Gaza on Monday last.

Israel struck a building at the hospital, killing Reuters journalist Hussam al-Masri and others. Then, after journalists and rescue workers ran to the scene to help their colleagues, a second bomb hit the same spot 15 minutes later.

The five journalists are among almost 200 journalists and media workers killed in Gaza over the last 22 months, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The Paris-based Reporters Without Borders group has warned: “At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no one left to keep you informed.”

The strike on Nasser hospital was captured by a live broadcast and showed unarmed medics and journalists holding up their hands to shield themselves moments before they were killed.

The images of their deaths have provoked outrage across the globe and calls to protect Palestinian journalists while they are doing their jobs.

Here are their stories.

Moaz Abu Taha, a Palestinian journalist, pictured earlier this year. He was killed in an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in southern Gaza last week. Photograph: Bashar Taleb/AFP/Getty

Moaz Abu Taha: ‘He enjoyed making new friends everywhere’

Moaz Abu Taha (27) was a freelance video journalist whose work had been published by Reuters, among other outlets.

Journalism had not been Abu Taha’s original career, but he felt compelled to begin filming during the Gaza war and soon found a passion in photography and video journalism. He could not afford a proper camera, so he filmed and photographed with his phone.

Over the last five months, as Gaza’s humanitarian crisis worsened and hunger began to spread throughout the strip, his family said Abu Taha began to work as a humanitarian. He focused on specific cases through his video reports, sending urgent appeals for sick children and wounded people who needed aid.

He had been preparing for his engagement when he was killed.

“Moaz was the youngest in our family, the spoiled one. He loved his work deeply, even though it hadn’t been his original career. He was very social and enjoyed making new friends everywhere,” said Adly Abu Taha, Moaz’s older brother.

Freelance journalist Mariam Dagga, 33, was killed last week. Photograph: Jehad Alshrafi/AP

Mariam Dagga: ‘She carried her camera into the heart of the field’

Mariam Abu Dagga (33), was a photojournalist and mother of a 13-year-old boy, Ghaith. She studied journalism at university and began working in 2015, covering major events in Gaza such as the 2018 “great march of return”.

During the Gaza war, she began working for the Associated Press and Independent Arabia, primarily covering humanitarian issues.

Her photography highlighted the human suffering in Gaza, with pictures depicting starving children and people grieving their loved ones after Israeli strikes. Her last report for the Associated Press covered the plight of malnourished children in Nasser hospital, where she was killed on Monday.

Fellow journalists said Dagga was always ready to work, even in dangerous areas of Gaza, to get the story out to the world. Friends and family said she was overwhelmingly kind and an inspiration to those around her.

“Mariam loved her work, was passionate about it, very fast in covering events, and never stopped documenting everything. She was very kind and deeply cared about her family. She loved everyone and everything,” said Siddiq Abu Dagga, Mariam’s brother.

Independent Arabia said she was the “example of dedication and professional commitment”, and praised her for carrying “her camera into the heart of the field, conveying the suffering of civilians and the voices of victims with rare honesty and courage”.

Outside work, Dagga was a dedicated mother, speaking to her son Ghaith daily. She left behind a letter for him, in which she told him how proud she was.

“You are my love, my heart, my support, my soul and my son, whom I am always proud of,” Dagga wrote in a letter to Ghaith before she was killed.

Ahmed Abu Aziz, described by colleagues as ‘the journalist who never stopped’.

Ahmed Abu Aziz: ‘The journalist who never stopped’

Ahmed Abu Aziz was a 29-year-old freelance journalist who worked for various outlets, such as Middle East Eye and Quds Feed.

He was described as “the journalist who never stopped” by his colleagues at Middle East Eye, and was known for his bravery. He travelled across the Gaza Strip to get his story, despite the danger it posed. He based himself in Nasser hospital, where he covered the impact of Israel’s attacks on people across Gaza.

Abu Aziz was acutely aware of the danger he was in as a journalist in Gaza. He lost two colleagues dear to him early on in the war, driving home how fragile his own safety was. Writing a first-person piece for Middle East Eye last year, he said his work often made him feel lonely, but he would persist.

“It felt like I was all alone and the only one left on the ground, as so many more of my colleagues were being killed,” Abu Aziz wrote.

Abu Aziz married in July 2024. His wife, Lurzan Abu Aziz, who found his body after the strike, described how much he supported and encouraged her to further her education. She was studying for her PhD in law, and he a PhD in media.

“His dream was for us to earn our doctorates together. He always urged me to defend my dissertation no matter what, and he encouraged me endlessly. We were supposed to defend our theses together this year, but he left and I am alone, grieving his loss,” said Lurzan (28).

A still image from a video of journalist Hussam al-Masri.

Hussam al-Masri: ‘There was never a day without a camera by his side’

Hussam al-Masri was a 48-year-old cameraman who worked with Reuters and was the father of two sons and two daughters.

Al-Masri started his career at a young age, helping his mother, a journalist, to set up her a camera.

“He held his first camera in 1993 and from that year until now, almost 32 years, there was never a day without a camera by his side,” said Ezz al-Din al-Masri, Hussam’s mother.

He was known for his bravery in the field and his commitment to a story. His mother recounted how he was the last journalist to remain in Nasser hospital during Israel’s first invasion of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

“To my surprise, he called me, saying he was still broadcasting from inside the hospital as the army surrounded them. I fought with him, demanding he leave immediately,” Ezz al-Din said.

Al-Masri continued his coverage throughout the war, despite his wife’s deteriorating health as she struggled to get treatment for cancer. In the days before his death, he had been seeking her evacuation from Gaza. His friends and fellow journalists have kept up his appeal, advocating for her medical evacuation.

“Hussam, even though he was nearing 49 years old, always carried the spirit of a child and an innocent, tender heart. I never felt that he could grow old or become an elder. I always treated him as my mischievous little boy,” Ezz al-Din said.

“But now, after his death, I was struck by the fact that he had aged without me realising it.”

Mohammad Salama. Photograph: Al Jazeera

Mohammad Salama: Known for his professionalism, dedication and cheerful smile

Mohammad Salama was a 24-year old photojournalist and cameraman who worked with Al Jazeera.

He grew up just east of Khan Younis and knew he wanted to be a photojournalist from a young age, earning a diploma in photography and shadowing more established journalists. He joined Al Jazeera in February 2024.

According to the news outlet, he was known for his professionalism, dedication, cheerful smile and lighthearted spirit.

On his birthday in November, Salama become engaged to fellow journalist Hala Asfour. He and Asfour were excitedly planning their wedding day, to be held after a ceasefire in Gaza.

He was the 10th Al Jazeera journalist killed in the Gaza war. – Guardian