Gaza-bound Freedom Flotilla Coalition say vessel approaching their yacht has left

A vessel that was approaching Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Gaza-bound charity ship the Madleen has left, the group said early on Monday, after an alarm was sounded on the ship warning of a possible interception.

Hours earlier, the Israeli defence minister Israeli Katz said he told the military to stop the boat carrying activists including Sweden’s Greta Thunberg and a symbolic quantity of aid, including rice and baby formula, to Gaza in defiance of an Israeli blockade.

The coalition posted on its Telegram account a voice memo of Thiago Avila, one of the activists onboard, saying “we have been surrounded by many lights all at once; they were circling our boat but in the end they kept going their own way.”

Operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the British-flagged Madleen boat is currently off the Egyptian coast, heading slowly towards the Gaza Strip, which is besieged by Israel. – Reuters