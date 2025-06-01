Gaza doctor whose nine children were killed in Israeli strike dies from wounds of same attack

Adam al-Najjar (left), the sole surviving child of the al-Najjar family, pictured with two of his sisters. Photograph: al-Najjar family

A Palestinian father who had lost nine of his 10 children in an Israeli air strike has died from wounds sustained in the same attack, local health officials have said.

Hamdi al-Najjar (40), a doctor at Nasser hospital, was critically injured when Israeli forces bombed his family home in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on May 23rd, killing nine of his children. He had just returned home after accompanying his wife Alaa, a paediatrician at the Nasser medical complex, to work when the building was struck. He had initially survived alongside his son Adam (11), who is still in hospital.

Footage shared by the director of Gaza’s ministry for health and verified by the Guardian showed the burnt, dismembered bodies of Najjar’s children being pulled from the rubble of their house near a petrol station as flames engulfed what remained of the family’s home.

Alaa had received the bodies while she was still at work. Sources at the Nasser hospital who transferred the children’s bodies one by one to the morgue said their mother was not able to identify them, so bad were the burns.

Doctors told said her husband was suffering from severe injuries – brain damage and fractures caused by shrapnel, along with shrapnel wounds and fractures in the chest. He was placed on a ventilator and fitted with medical tubes.

On Sunday, they said, he died from the severe wounds sustained in the attack.

An uncle of the nine children, Dr Ali al-Najjar, is a Palestinian doctor who works at Sligo University Hospital. Earlier this week he called on Ireland to end Israeli “impunity” and play its role in bringing “accountability” to those responsible for death and destruction in Gaza.

“The whole point of sharing my voice is I hope the tragedy Alaa had is going to be the last tragedy. If what happened, happened for a reason, and puts more pressure to end this war of injustice and end this nightmare, I will be satisfied,” Ali said.

Adam (11), the only surviving child of Dr Alaa al-Najjar, at Nasser Hospital. Photograph: Hani Alshaer/Anadolu

Following an appeal issued by Adam’s uncle and reported by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Italy’s minister for foreign affairs Antonio Tajani said the country was ready to receive Adam for medical care and was working to arrange his evacuation on June 11th.

Italy had expressed a willingness to evacuate both the father and mother as well, but due to Najjar’s critical condition, transferring him out of Gaza was deemed too dangerous. His wife had agreed for their son, Adam, to be taken to Italy with an aunt and three cousins, but said she would remain by her husband’s side.

After Najjar’s death, sources within the Italian ministry for foreign affairs have indicated that his wife may also be evacuated to Italy. – Guardian