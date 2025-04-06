Binyamin Netanyahu to meet Donald Trump in Washington as Israel continues to pound Gaza

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu is set to meet US president Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, in the second such visit by the Israeli leader since the president’s inauguration in January.

Mr Netanyahu will arrive in Washington after renewing Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip late last month, despite efforts by Mr Trump’s aides to broker a new truce to stop the fighting there and to free more hostages.

In addition to the Gaza war, the two leaders are likely to touch on Mr Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs, which include a 17 per cent markup on Israeli exports to the United States. Mr Netanyahu had sought to avert the tariffs on the eve of Mr Trump’s announcement by voiding Israeli customs duties on US products – seemingly to no avail.

Still, Mr Netanyahu’s expected visit underscores how the Israeli leader has seen his diplomatic standing in Washington shift since Mr Trump’s return to power in January. The US president has aligned his Middle East policy to especially benefit Israel and has left little daylight between himself and Netanyahu. When he entered office for his second term, Mr Trump made the Israeli prime minister the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House.

READ MORE

A spokesperson for Mr Netanyahu did not respond to a request for comment on the visit. The Israeli prime minister has been in Hungary on a state visit, where he met the country’s leader, Viktor Orban.

During Mr Netanyahu’s last trip, Mr Trump made clear he was recommitted to brokering a new diplomatic deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a primary goal for both leaders. But Mr Trump appeared to drop support for a Palestinian state, despite pressure from the Saudis.

Mr Trump also described a vision for Gaza that involved a US takeover and the mass exit of Palestinians from the enclave. Experts said the seemingly off-the-cuff proposal to remove Palestinians was likely to have violated international law. It was also widely rejected by Arab nations. Mr Netanyahu has since called for “voluntary emigration” by Gaza residents, which critics have denounced as effectively forced displacement.

Mr Trump also cancelled US sanctions on violent West Bank settlers and released weapons to Israel held up by the former US president Joe Biden.

Israeli forces have been steadily bombarding Gaza and advancing deeper into the enclave since the war resumed in late March. Israel has also barred aid from entering Gaza for about a month, in an apparent attempt to pressure Hamas, leading to fears of a worsening humanitarian crisis for residents.

The Trump administration has blamed Hamas for the ceasefire’s collapse.

Meanwhile, Israeli military on Saturdayacknowledged the initial accounts from troops involved in the killing last month of 15 people in the southern Gaza Strip – who the United Nations said were paramedics and rescue workers – had been partially “mistaken”.

[ Israel says its account of 15 rescue workers killed in Gaza was partly ‘mistaken’Opens in new window ]

The assessment, which was shared in a briefing with reporters by an Israeli military official, came the day after a video obtained by the New York Times appeared to contradict the military’s earlier version of events.The official spoke on the condition of anonymity under army rules.

The Israeli military official said the internal investigation of the attack, which has drawn international scrutiny and condemnation, is continuing.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

2025 The New York Times Company