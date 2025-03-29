Hamas agrees to ceasefire proposal it received from mediators, its leader says

Palestinians chant anti-Hamas slogans at a rally in Beit Lahiya, Gaza, on Wednesday amid anger at the collapse of a ceasefire with Israel. Photograph: Saher Alghorra/The New York Times

Hamas has agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal it received two days ago from mediators Egypt and Qatar, the Palestinian group’s chief said on Saturday.

“Two days ago, we received a proposal from the mediators in Egypt and Qatar. We dealt with it positively and accepted it,” Khalil al-Hayya said in a televised speech.

[ Israel admits firing at ambulances in Gaza after Palestinians say rescuers missing in Rafah ]

“We hope that the [Israeli] occupation will not undermine [it],” said Hayya, who leads the Hamas negotiating team in indirect talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Hamas-Israel war in Gaza that erupted in October 2023.

Security sources had told Reuters on Thursday that Egypt had received positive indications from Israel over a new ceasefire proposal that would include a transitional phase.

The proposal suggests Hamas release five of the Israeli hostages it is holding each week, the sources said.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said it had held a series of consultations according to the proposal that was received from the mediators, and that Israel had conveyed to the mediators a counterproposal in full co-ordination with the United States.

Reuters asked the prime minister’s office if it had also agreed to the ceasefire proposal. but it did not immediately respond. – Reuters