Egypt makes new truce offer as Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 65, local officials say

Palestinians try to put out a fire at the emergency department of the Nasser hospital in the southern Gaza Strip after it was hit in an Israeli air strike on Sunday. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Egypt has put forward a new proposal aimed at restoring the Gaza ceasefire deal, security sources said on Monday, as Palestinian health authorities said Israeli strikes have killed at least 65 people in the enclave in the past 24 hours.

The proposal, made last week, follows an escalation in violence after Israel resumed air and ground operations against Hamas last Tuesday, ending a two-month period of relative calm.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says Israel has killed nearly 700 Palestinians since it resumed its attacks, including at least 400 women and children. Hamas also said several of its senior political and security officials had been killed.

The Egyptian plan calls for Hamas to release five Israeli hostages each week, with Israel implementing the second phase of the ceasefire after the first week, two security sources said.

READ MORE

Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, with 24 of them thought to be still alive.

Both the US and Hamas had agreed to the proposal, the security sources told Reuters, but Israel had not yet responded.

A Hamas official didn’t confirm the proposed offer, but said that “several proposals are being discussed with the mediators to bridge the gap and to resume negotiations to reach common ground that would pave the way to start the second phase of the agreement.”

The second phase of the three-stage ceasefire deal agreed in January was to have seen all remaining living hostages released, while a third phase was to include the return of all remaining dead bodies and the start of Gaza’s reconstruction.

The security sources said the Egyptian proposal included a timeline for Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza, backed by US guarantees, in exchange for the hostages' release.

Hamas has accused Israel of breaking the terms of the January ceasefire agreement but has said it is willing to negotiate a truce and was studying proposals from US president Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Israel says it resumed its military operations to force Hamas to release the remaining hostages it is holding in Gaza. It says it does its best to reduce harm to civilians and has questioned the death toll provided by health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.

Palestinian officials on Sunday put the death toll from nearly 18 months of conflict at over 50,000.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed southern Israel on October 7th, 2023, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

In Rafah, the local municipality said thousands of people were stuck inside the Tel Al-Sultan area, where the Israeli military sent some of its forces, with families trapped among the ruins, with no water, food, or medicine.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said 50,000 residents remained cornered in Rafah.

The Israeli military said troops had encircled Tel Al-Sultan to dismantle “terror infrastructure sites and eliminate terrorists in the area.”

UN Palestinian relief agency Unrwa said 124,000 people have been displaced in Gaza in recent days.

“Families carry what little they have with no shelter, no safety, and nowhere left to go. The Israeli authorities have cut off all aid. Food is scarce and prices are soaring. This is a humanitarian catastrophe. The siege must end,” it said on X. − Reuters