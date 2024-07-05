Breakthrough between Israel and Hamas provides hope for hostage families as Netanyahu faces more pressure

Demonstrators march during a protest by the mothers and relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP

After receiving the green light from Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Mossad director David Barnea left on Friday for meetings in Doha with Qatari prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, in advance of the resumption of talks aimed at securing a Gaza ceasefire and the release of the Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners.

An Israeli diplomatic source said the breakthrough, after months of deadlock, came after the militant group Hamas agreed to drop its long-standing demand that Israel commit to an end to the war before the first stage of an agreement, the “humanitarian stage”, during which women, elderly and sick hostages are due to be set free.

Israeli officials said they expected a month of negotiations would be needed to achieve a breakthrough, given the numerous issues that still need to be resolved. Nevertheless, senior White House officials spoke of a “major breakthrough”.

Netanyahu, who travels to Washington to address the US Congress later this month, told US president Joe Biden in a Thursday night phone call that that Israel would end the war “only after meeting all of its goals” – the return of all hostages, the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, and ensuring Gaza no longer constitutes a threat to Israel.

Hamas issued a statement that it views the content of the negotiations “positively” and had briefed the Egyptian and Qatari negotiators.

However, the group has not changed its fundamental position that an agreement must include an Israeli commitment, backed by guarantees from the mediators, to end the war and withdraw all of its troops from Gaza.

Netanyahu faces significant political opposition to a ceasefire deal. While he can muster a majority in the security cabinet, the two right-wing parties in his coalition oppose a deal and will likely quit the ruling coalition, prompting new elections – the last thing Netanyahu wants.

The Hostage Family Forum, which represents families of those abducted in the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel or those missing since then, warned that it would not permit the government to scuttle a hostage deal. “If the government foils the Netanyahu deal for the release of the hostages, there will be no choice but to have millions of Israelis take to the streets.”

The movement towards a deal has provided hope to the increasingly desperate hostage families who have been holding weekly demonstrations urging the government to do more to bring their loved ones home. Dozens of mothers of the hostages and thousands of supporters held a “Mothers’ Cry” march in Tel Aviv on Friday.

“It’s been 273 terrible days that they’ve been there, so close – but in hell,” said Silvia Cunio, mother of hostages Ariel and David Cunio. “Mr prime minister, the agreement is here. It’s within reach. Please, our hearts as mothers can’t take this any more.”