Israeli police clash with protesters in fresh demonstration against Netanyahu government

Police used water cannon to disperse demonstrators during a protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night. Photograph: Ariel Schalit/AP

Scuffles between Israeli police and protesters erupted in Tel Aviv after thousands gathered to demonstrate against the government and demand it brings back the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Some protesters carried photos of the female soldiers who appeared in a video earlier in the week showing them soon after they were abducted during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th, which started the war between Israel and Hamas.

Others held banners reading “Stop the war” and “Help”. They called on the government to reach a deal to release the dozens of hostages still in captivity.

The protesters also called for the resignation of Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu and demanded an election.

READ MORE

“We all saw the video, we could not stay at home after the government abandoned all these people,” said Hilit Sagi, from the campaign group Women Protest for the Return of All Hostages.

Divisions among Israelis have deepened over how Mr Netanyahu has handled the war against Hamas after the attack that killed about 1,200 people and saw 250 others taken hostage. Israel says about 100 hostages are still being held in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more.

Snir Dahan, the uncle of hostage Carmel Gat who remains in captivity in Gaza, said: “They are not doing enough in order for the hostages to come back, either with military force, with (a) hostages deal, negotiating. Nothing is being done.”

Earlier in the week, the bodies of three hostages were recovered from Gaza, Israel’s army said on Friday. The army said they were killed on the day of the attack and their bodies were taken to Gaza.

The announcement came less than a week after the army said it had found the bodies of three other Israeli hostages killed on October 7th.

About half of the 250 hostages taken by Hamas and other militants have been freed, most in swaps for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a brief ceasefire in November.

Mr Netanyahu’s government has faced increasing pressure, both at home and abroad, to stop the war and allow humanitarian aid into the enclave that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, almost 80 per cent of whom have been displaced. About 200 aid trucks, including four fuel trucks, are expected to enter Gaza on Sunday, Khaled Zayed, the head of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society in North Sinai, told Reuters.

Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV shared video on social media site X of what it said were the aid trucks as they entered the crossing.

The Rafah border crossing, which was the main entry point into Gaza for humanitarian aid and commercial supplies, has been shut for almost three weeks, since Israel took control of the Palestinian side of the crossing as it stepped up its military offensive in the area on May 6th.

Some food supplies bound for Gaza have begun to rot with the Rafah crossing closed.

Egypt and the US agreed on 24 May to send aid via Israel’s nearby Kerem Shalom crossing until legal arrangements are made to reopen Rafah from the Palestinian side, the Egyptian presidency said.

A global hunger monitor has warned of imminent famine in parts of Gaza.

On Friday, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to end its military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and to open the nearby border crossing for crucial humanitarian aid. The top United Nations court also said Israel must give war crimes investigators access to Gaza.

However, the judges stopped short of ordering a full ceasefire across the entire Palestinian territory, and Israel is unlikely to comply with the court’s ruling.

In the past two weeks, more than a million Palestinians have fled Rafah as Israeli forces pressed deeper into the city.

Israel says it needs to invade Rafah to destroy Hamas’s last stronghold.

Nearly 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, according to the Gazan health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. – AP, additional reporting Reuters