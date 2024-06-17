Man (67) arrested on suspicion of murder over victim in his 70s found with head injuries

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are seeking information on the circumstances of the murder. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in his 70s in Co Armagh.

Police said the victim was found with serious head injuries at a residential property in Crossmaglen on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report of the death of a man in a house in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen shortly after 7pm.

“On arrival, officers located the body of a man with serious head injuries in the bathroom,” he said.

“Our enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and officers remain at the scene.

“A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1435 15/06/24, or submit a report online.