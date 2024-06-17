Man (67) arrested on suspicion of murder over victim in his 70s found with head injuries

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in his 70s in Co Armagh.
Police said the victim was found with serious head injuries at a residential property in Crossmaglen on Saturday.
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) received a report of the death of a man in a house in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen shortly after 7pm.
“On arrival, officers located the body of a man with serious head injuries in the bathroom,” he said.
“Our enquiries are under way to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and officers remain at the scene.
“A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.”
He appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1435 15/06/24, or submit a report online.
