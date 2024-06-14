Israel-Gaza war: Hamas says nobody knows how many of the remaining hostages are alive

An Israeli soldier inspects the cannon of a tank on Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

A senior Hamas official said the group does not know how many of the Israeli hostages it is holding in Gaza are still alive, as Israeli and Hamas sources set out positions that could undermine the possibility of any imminent ceasefire deal.

The Lebanon-based Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in an interview with CNN that “no one has any idea” how many of the remaining 120 hostages captured on October 7th last year were still alive, amid Israeli estimates that at least a third had died in captivity or were killed when seized.

Reiterating Hamas’s position on the US-supported ceasefire proposal, now backed by a UN Security Council resolution, he said the group “needed a clear position from Israel to accept the ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and let the Palestinians to determine their future by themselves”.

He also referred to the need for reconstruction and the end of the years-long Israeli blockade of Gaza, adding: “[Then] we are ready to talk about a fair deal about the prisoners exchange.”

Mr Hamdan’s comments are the clearest public signalling of Hamas’s position that has remained largely unchanged in recent unsuccessful negotiations: that its agreement is preconditioned on Israel agreeing to end the conflict and withdraw its troops from Gaza.

On their part Israeli officials have said they see Hamas’s response – despite a previous statement that it was “positive” about a proposed ceasefire – as representing a rejection of the proposed deal that would have exchanged hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

While US president Joe Biden called Hamas the “biggest hang-up” to another truce, there has been little evidence in the days since the Security Council vote that either the Israeli government or Hamas are interested in compromising on a meaningful ceasefire, with Israeli officials indicating they see any agreement as time limited and allowing Israel to return to its offensive against Hamas.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Italy, the US president said: “I’ve laid out an approach that has been endorsed by the UN security council, by the G7, by the Israelis, and the biggest hang-up so far is Hamas refusing to sign on even though they have submitted something similar.

“Whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen.”

A report in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Friday, citing an unnamed senior official, said Israel would not send a delegation to continue the ceasefire talks, saying Hamas had introduced “dozens of modifications [to the Biden-backed ceasefire plan] that changed it beyond recognition”.

Any optimism that the UN resolution might prompt more meaningful talks have rapidly evaporated as the Biden administration’s efforts to bring the fighting to an end appear increasingly toothless.

Since the departure of the senior Israeli minister Benny Gantz and his more moderate National Unity party from Israel’s emergency coalition government, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has become more reliant on far-right parties who have said they will not accept a ceasefire deal.

Since Mr Gantz’s resignation the prime minister has also seen an apparent resurgence in support according to recent polling.

The polls, for the leftwing Maariv daily and the rightwing Israel Hayom newspaper, showed <r Netanyahu’s Likud party winning 21 seats behind the NU on 24, which is down sharply from the start of the war when NU was polling in the high 30s.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has left at least 37,232 people dead, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-ruled territory’s health ministry.

The war has caused widespread destruction in the territory, with hospitals out of service and the UN warning of famine.

The UN’s main agency for delivering food aid, the World Food Programme, has suspended its use of a costly US-built pier for the delivery of maritime aid into Gaza amid security concerns that Israeli improperly used the security zone around the pier to launch its recent hostage rescue mission that killed about 270 Palestinians in Nuseirat refugee camp.

“You can be damn sure we are going to be very careful about what we assess and what we conclude,” said the UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths.

Elsewhere, Israeli emergency services reported dealing with a string of fires in northern Israel on Friday after dozens of missiles were fired from southern Lebanon into the area around the border town of Kiryat Shemona.

The military said warning sirens had sounded in northern Israel, and emergency services said teams were searching the area where they reported there was property damage but no casualties.

The US military said on Thursday it destroyed two Houthi patrol boats, one uncrewed surface vessel and one drone over the Red Sea in its latest attack against the Iran-backed group.

The Houthis, who control the most populous areas of Yemen, targeted the Verbena in the Arabian Sea as well as the Seaguardian and Athina in the Red Sea, the Iran-aligned group’s military spokesman said in a televised speech earlier on Thursday.

The attack on the Palau-flagged Verbena cargo ship sparked a fire and severely injured one of her crew, US Central Command said.

The rebels launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from a Houthi controlled area of Yemen into the Red Sea, the US Central Command said, adding there was no damage or injuries from those missiles. – Agencies