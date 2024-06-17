Israel-Gaza war: Israeli PM Netanyahu disbands his inner war cabinet

Israel-Gaza war: Protesters in Tel Aviv during a demonstration calling on Binyamin Netanyahu to secure a hostages deal. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has dissolved the six-member war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday.

The widely expected move came after the departure from government of the centrist former general Benny Gantz.

Mr Netanyahu is now expected to hold consultations about the Gaza war with a small group of ministers, including Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who had been in the war cabinet.

The prime minister had faced demands from the nationalist-religious partners in his coalition, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, to be included in the war cabinet, a move that would have intensified strains with international partners including the United States.

READ MORE

The forum was formed after Mr Gantz joined Mr Netanyahu in a national unity government at the start of the war in October and included Gadi Eisenkot and Aryeh Deri, head of the religious party Shas, as observers.

Mr Gantz and Mr Eisenkot both left the government last week, over what they said was Mr Netanyahu’s failure to form a strategy for the Gaza war.

Mr Netanyahu has reportedly criticised plans announced by the Israeli military to hold daily tactical pauses in fighting along one of the main roads into Gaza to facilitate the delivery of aid.

“When the prime minister heard the reports of an 11-hour humanitarian pause in the morning, he turned to his military secretary and made it clear that this was unacceptable to him,” an Israeli official told media late on Sunday.

The official said Mr Netanyahu received assurances that “there is no change” in the military’s policy and “fighting in Rafah continues as planned”.

Israeli television stations later quoted the prime minister as criticising the military, saying: “We have a country with an army, not an army with a country.”

On Sunday the military announced a daily pause that would begin in the Rafah area at 8am and remain in effect until 7pm along the main Salah al-Din road, to allow aid trucks to transit between the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel, adding the pause would take place every day until further notice.

Elsewhere, a senior adviser to US president Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Monday in a bid to prevent tensions between Israel and Lebanon from worsening, a White House official has said.

Amos Hochstein will advance efforts to avoid further escalation along the UN-drawn blue line between Israel and Lebanon, said the officia.

Attacks between Israel and Iran-backed Hizbullah militants in Lebanon have led to worries of a deeper war across the Middle East. On Sunday, the Israeli military said that intensified cross-border fire from Hizbullah could trigger a serious escalation. – Agencies