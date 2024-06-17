Mayo to host Derry in standout tie of preliminary quarter-final draw

Dublin’s Seán Bugler and Jordan Flynn of Mayo in action in Dr Hyde Park during the All-Ireland SFC series. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mayo will face Derry in the pick of the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals next weekend. The draw was made on RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Monday by GAA president Jarlath Burns.

Having fallen just seconds short of defeating Dublin in the final group match on Sunday, Mayo were drawn against league winners Derry, who have endured a terrible championship to date, losing to Donegal, Galway and Armagh but scraping into the last 12 by beating Westmeath on Saturday.

Louth, who finished second to Kerry in their group will play Cork, who slipped from top spot on Saturday after losing to Tyrone.

Galway also had last-minute disappointment at the weekend, conceding an equaliser to Armagh and losing first place in their group. They will be at home to Monaghan, winners against Meath on Sunday.

Tyrone will welcome Roscommon to Omagh after the counties’ victories over Cork and Cavan, respectively.

The weekend after next, the quarter-finals will take place between the group winners, Armagh, Donegal, Dublin and Kerry and whoever emerges from Monday’s draw.

All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final draw

Mayo v Derry

Louth v Cork

Tyrone v Roscommon

Galway v Monaghan

To be played next weekend June 22/23 – details to be announced by the Central Competitions Control Committee.